Currencynewsbreaks Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Enhances Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

is a global leader in digital payments, offering a wide range of services that facilitate money transfers. The company is enhancing its cross-border payment capabilities by allowing disbursement partners to use PayPal USD for international money transfers. This initiative is facilitated through PayPal's Xoom cross-border payments business, marking a significant step in leveraging stablecoin for global transactions.

Cebuana Lhuillier and Yellow Card are the first adopters of this service. Cebuana Lhuillier, a leading micro-financial services provider in the Philippines, has collaborated with PayPal for 18 years to support money disbursements. Yellow Card, a prominent FinTech company in Africa, integrated with PayPal last year and became the first FinTech in Africa to list PYUSD, PayPal's stablecoin introduced in 2023. This partnership aims to support money transfers across Africa and beyond.

Despite a

price-to-earnings (“P/E”)

ratio of 19.34 , PayPal's market valuation reflects its earnings potential. The

price-to-sales ratio of 2.69

indicates the company's market value relative to its revenue. The

enterprise value to sales ratio of 2.78

provides insight into the company's valuation, including debt and excluding cash. These metrics suggest that PayPal is valued reasonably in the market.

PayPal's

enterprise value to operating cash flow ratio is 11.38 , suggesting how the company's cash flow is valued in relation to its enterprise value. The

earnings yield of 5.17%

offers a perspective on the return on investment. With a

debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49 , PayPal maintains a moderate level of debt relative to equity, indicating a balanced financial structure.

The

current ratio of 1.25

suggests that PayPal has a reasonable level of liquidity to cover its short-term liabilities. This financial stability supports PayPal's initiatives, such as enhancing cross-border payment capabilities through stablecoin technology, which can drive economic growth in developing countries, as emphasized by Jose Fernandez da Ponte, PayPal's Senior Vice President of Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Digital Currencies.

