Minister Of Interior Meets GCC Ministers Of Interior

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who are participating in the 41st GCC Ministers of Interior meeting on Wednesday in Doha.

HE the Minister of Interior met with Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman HE Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi; Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa; First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah; Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates HH Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Their Highnesses and Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Interior and their accompanying delegations were welcomed at the Amiri Terminal of Doha International Airport by senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).