functional chewing gum market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

5.53%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing presence of functional chewing gum vendors. However,

lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques

lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Inc., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, and WUG Functional Gums SL.









Segment Covered Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum), Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, Hypermarkets and supermarkets, and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, and WUG Functional Gums SL

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Functional chewing gums are on the rise, with a focus on oral health, smoking cessation, and convenience. Oral care gums infused with Xylitol and Stevia are popular for dental health. Immunity-boosting gums with Vitamins C, E, D3, and herbs are trending. Probiotic Bacillus Subtilis gums offer gut health benefits. Smoking cessation gums with Nicotine are effective alternatives to cigarettes. CBD-infused gums offer stress relief and pain relief. Tooth whitening, energy, weight reducing, sleep, focus, and smoking cessation gums cater to various consumer needs. Functional foods, personalized formulations, and innovative chewing gums are key trends. Automation and robotics are used in production. Health-conscious consumers prefer natural sweeteners and e-commerce for convenience. Online marketing strategies target the youth population, who are increasingly health-conscious and looking for preventive healthcare solutions. Functional chewing gums offer various health benefits, including pain relief, appetite control, and energy boost, making them a convenient and effective addition to a healthy lifestyle.



The functional chewing gum market caters to a global audience, with an increasing number of customers preferring online shopping. E-commerce platforms provide vendors with access to a larger customer base, particularly in mature markets. However, penetration of e-commerce in emerging markets is still low. Online sales of functional chewing gums are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, complementing but not replacing brick-and-mortar stores. Vendors with a strong digital presence will benefit from this trend.



Market

Challenges



The functional chewing gum market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health-conscious consumers seeking convenient food products for oral health, smoking cessation, stress relief, and energy boost. Oral health concerns, such as tooth decay caused by Streptococcus

mutans, and smoking-related diseases like lung, breast, and pancreatic cancers, are driving demand for functional gums. Challenges include competition from pills, drinks, and other functional foods, as well as the growing CBD gummy industry. Flavors, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and immunity-boosting gums are popular categories. Probiotic Bacillus Subtilis and Xylitol are unique properties that offer additional health benefits. Marketing challenges include reaching health-conscious consumers through digital marketing channels, online stores, and e-commerce platforms. Innovative chewing gums with medicinal properties, such as pain relief, hunger pains, and weight loss, are gaining popularity. Automation and robotics are being used for production and distribution. Nicotine and oral care gums, as well as CBD-infused gums, are also significant categories. Functional gums offer a drug delivery agent through the oral mucosa and gastrointestinal tract. The market is expected to grow further with personalized formulations, breath freshening agents, and unique properties like memory-enhancing and anti-aging. However, challenges remain, including regulatory requirements, competition from other functional foods, and the impact of smoking habits on the youth population. Online marketing strategies and distribution channels, such as retail stores, pharmacies, and medical stores, are crucial for success in this market. The functional chewing gum market faces a significant challenge with the inadequate disposal methods for used gum, particularly for synthetic, non-biodegradable varieties. This issue intensifies with functional gums due to their increased usage. Governments worldwide acknowledge this concern and are taking actions. For example, Amsterdam's "Gumshoe" campaign introduces

Gum-Tec sidewalks, made from recycled chewing gum and a rubber-like material, to mitigate gum litter. Other initiatives include biodegradable gum alternatives and public education programs. These efforts aim to minimize environmental impact and ensure sustainable disposal solutions for the functional chewing gum market.

Segment Overview



This functional chewing gum market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oral health gum

1.2 Nicotine gum

1.3 Weight gum 1.4 Lifestyle gum



2.1 Convenience stores

2.2 Hypermarkets and supermarkets 2.3 Online



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Oral health gum-

The functional chewing gum market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer focus on oral hygiene. Sugar-free oral health gum is particularly popular as it increases saliva flow, reducing plaque acid and helping prevent tooth decay. The American Dental Association endorses chewing sugar-free gum for 20 minutes post-meals to combat cavities, plaque, and gingivitis. Oral health gums also enhance tooth enamel and alleviate dry mouth discomfort. Leading vendors, such as Gumlink Confectionery Company AS and Perfetti Van Melle, cater to this trend with a variety of dental-focused gums. Gumlink's offerings prioritize dental wellness, while Perfetti Van Melle's Daygum, Happydent, and Vivident Xylit brands reduce plaque deposits and bacteria, and prevent caries transmission. The oral health benefits and convenience of functional chewing gum are driving its demand globally, leading to an expanding market.

Research Analysis

The functional chewing gum market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and discreet solutions for various health concerns. Oral health is a primary focus, with functional gums offering benefits such as tooth whitening, cavity protection, and fighting Streptococcus mutans bacteria. Smokers are turning to nicotine gums for oral health and smoking cessation. Portability is another key factor, making gums an attractive option for vitamins, minerals, herbs, and immunity-boosting supplements. Probiotic gums with Bacillus Subtilis offer gut health benefits, while gums infused with cannabigerol provide medicinal properties. Energy gums, weight reducing gums, sleep gums, focus gums, and pain relief gums cater to diverse health needs. Convenience stores and drugstores are significant distribution channels, making functional chewing gums accessible to a wide audience. Oral care gums, dietary supplements, and drug delivery agents are other areas of growth in this market. The health benefits of functional chewing gums continue to attract consumers seeking quick and effective solutions for their daily health concerns.

Market Research Overview

Functional chewing gum is a innovative category of oral products that goes beyond traditional freshening agents. These gums offer a variety of health benefits, including oral health, smoking cessation, stress relief, immunity boosting, and energy enhancement. Some gums contain probiotic Bacillus Subtilis, natural sweeteners like Xylitol and Stevia, and vitamins and minerals for added health benefits. Functional chewing gums are convenient food products for health-conscious consumers seeking preventive healthcare solutions. They come in various flavors and forms, such as tooth whitening, energy, weight reducing, sleep, focus, and smoking cessation gums. Some gums even contain CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, for pain relief, stress and depression management, and anti-inflammatory properties. Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Oral Health Gum



Nicotine Gum



Weight Gum

Lifestyle Gum

Distribution Channel



Convenience Stores



Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

Online

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

