Acton ADU Launches Innovative Build Ready Configurator For Customers To Design Their Own Adus

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acton ADU introduces the Build Ready Configurator, an tool designed to revolutionize the way plan and customize their accessory dwelling units (ADUs). This new tool kicks off with three unique plans, offering users the ability to easily choose and customize their ADU designs from a growing library that will continue to expand in the coming months. "We're starting with three carefully crafted designs, but that's just the beginning." said Stan Acton, CEO of Acton

ADU. "Over the next few months, we will continuously add to our library, broadening our offerings to ensure every homeowner can design an ADU that fits their unique situation without compromise."

There are dozens of options and upgrades, including floor plan configurations.

The Build Ready Configurator allows users to select from an initial set of diverse floor plans, with the promise of additional designs being rolled out to meet a wide range of budgets and property specifications. This expansion strategy ensures that all homeowners can find solutions that perfectly align with their needs.

Key Features of the Build Ready Configurator:



Initial and Expanding Selection: Start with three distinctive plans, with new options being added regularly to provide a rich variety of choices that cater to different tastes, budgets, and property constraints.

Customizable Designs: Tailor your ADU by choosing from various exterior and interior finishes, ensuring your new space is a true reflection of your personal style. Simplified Planning Process: The Configurator streamlines the ADU design process, making it accessible and manageable, saving homeowners time and money.

The Build Ready Configurator reinforces Acton ADU's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, providing an adaptable and user-friendly platform for homeowners to expand their living spaces effectively, and without compromising quality.

To explore the Build Ready Configurator and the initial ADU designs available, please visit Acton

ADU's website .

About Acton ADU:

Acton ADU, based in Campbell, California, specializes in designing and constructing high-quality accessory dwelling units. Dedicated to sustainability and excellence, Acton ADU is committed to offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of today's homeowners.

SOURCE Acton ADU

