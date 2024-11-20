Arizona School Of Real Estate And Business Alumna Recognized As A Rismedia 2024 Rookie Of The Year Finalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courtney Bullock is a former ASREB student and a RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalist. She is currently a REALTOR® with RE/MAX Cornerstone in Phoenix, Arizona.

Courtney Bullock demonstrates exceptional accomplishments and dedication in her inaugural year.

- Courtney Bullock, ASREB Alumna PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona School of & Business (ASREB) , an Arizona-based provider of licensing courses for the real estate industry for 55 years, is proud to announce former ASREB student, Courtney Bullock of RE/MAX Cornerstone, was recognized as a RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalist.Since 1980, RISMedia has largely been considered the leading media company in the residential real estate and home services industries. Every year, the RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of U.S. real estate agents who are new to the business and already experiencing great success in production and their role as real estate professionals. RISMedia selected 25 finalists nationwide based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.Having spent most of her adult life in the financial industry, Courtney Bullock's transition into real estate was an abrupt change. Although she had always been interested in real estate and the home industry, she recalls that one day, she woke up and decided she wanted to pursue a different career.Bullock identifies her tenacity for learning and the ability to work efficiently independently as key components to her success as a new agent. She has already earned several designations in her first two years of practicing real estate, putting in an estimated 60 hours worth of continuing education. She continually recommends ASREB to those interested in real estate.“I thought the material was easy to understand; the way it was laid out and the way that they talked through the courses made a lot of sense to me, which spoke volumes,” said Bullock.“I enjoy listening to teachers speak a little bit with stories, a little bit of their experience, a little bit of why they're telling us what they're telling us or how something came to be that wasn't just printed in the book.”After completing her ASREB coursework, Bullock passed her school and state exams on the first try. In her first year, she closed six deals that were $3 million in volume. In addition to her designation as a finalist for RISMedia's 2024 Rookie of the Year, Bullock won the Rookie Agent of the Year Award for RE/MAX Arizona. Looking ahead, her aspirations include pursuing further education and, most importantly, her commitment to assisting individuals in achieving homeownership. She is currently a REALTOR® with RE/MAX Cornerstone in Phoenix, Arizona.Thousands of students, including Bullock, have selected ASREB for their real estate education. Discover why it's recognized as Arizona's leading real estate school by visiting .About ASREB:ASREB has been a trusted provider of licensing courses for the real estate industry for 55 years, educating more real estate students than any other school in Arizona. The school has held the highest first-time pass rates in the state of Arizona for five consecutive years. Offering multiple learning options for students, ASREB offers live stream and online courses, as well as classroom courses at their three campuses, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Tucson-the location of ASREB's sister school, the Hogan School of Real Estate. ASREB also offers online renewal courses tailored to Arizona licensees. The school supports the Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business, a leading industry publication featuring national and local expert writers and columnists. The Journal Industry Awards were founded due to the publication's positive reception and impact on the Arizona real estate community. For more information, visit asreb.

