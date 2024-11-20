ABS2B: Transforming Struggles Into Style-Empowering Wellness Through Custom Activewear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABS2B: Transforming Struggles into Style-Empowering Wellness Through Custom made Activewear

- Amanda Ortega

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Ortega

Founder, ABS2B

ABS2B: Promoting Wellness Through and Movement

ABS2B, a custom active-wear brand founded by Mandy in 2013, is committed to supporting individuals on their wellness journeys through unique and vibrant fitness clothing. Drawing from her personal experiences with mental health, Mandy created the brand to offer a creative outlet for those facing anxiety, depression, and PTSD, encouraging movement as a path to healing.

Having struggled with Generalized Anxiety Disorder and depression for many years, Mandy discovered the therapeutic power of fitness.“Exercise became my sanctuary,” she explains.“However, I was frustrated with the lack of variety and positivism in workout clothing. I wanted to design pieces that inspired me to feel better and embrace a more positive mindset.”

ABS2B offers a wide selection of active-wear, handcrafted in Miami, featuring over 300 fabric options, mesh varieties, and unique designs. Customers have the opportunity to create their own custom outfits, allowing them to express their individuality while supporting their mental wellness. "When you feel good in what you're wearing, it can have a positive impact on how you feel overall," says Mandy. "Our goal is to help people feel confident and empowered as they navigate their personal challenges."

The brand is not just about fashion; it also strives to foster a supportive community. ABS2B aims to create a space where customers can connect with others who share similar experiences and struggles.“We encourage open dialogue and mutual support,” Mandy adds.“This is more than just a clothing line-it's a movement that promotes healing, connection, and well-being.”

As conversations around mental health continue to evolve, ABS2B encourages individuals to prioritize their personal well-being and embrace their unique identities. With a commitment to breaking the silence surrounding anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, the brand aspires to inspire hope and raise awareness for mental health challenges.

About ABS2B:

ABS2B, founded in 2013 by Mandy, is a custom active-wear brand that aims to empower individuals through personalized designs and a supportive community. The brand focuses on mental wellness, encouraging movement as a form of self-care while offering a space for self-expression and connection.

Amanda Ortega

ABS2B FITNESS APPAREL

