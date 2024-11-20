Maharashtra Elections: CBI Begins Probe Into Bitcoin 'Scam' Six Accused Named In FIR

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra elections: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) started an investigation into the Bitcoin-based Ponzi“scam” as the agency looks into the accused persons for allegedly collecting 80,000 bitcoins and diverting the funds worth ₹6,606 crore through nine overseas firms to purchase properties abroad, reported the news agency ANI on Wednesday, November 20.



CBI has registered the case against Amit Bharadwaj and Aman Bharadwaj and named four others accused in it. The agency also summoned auditing company employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with the case, reported the news agency PTI.





