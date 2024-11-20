Perspire Sauna Studio Enhances Wellness Accessibility With HSA/FSA Payment Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Franchise Introduces Pre-Tax Payment Solutions for Holistic Services

COSTA MESA, Calif.

, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is pleased to announce that all studio locations nationwide accept Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments. This initiative marks a significant step in empowering individuals to take control of their health by making preventative care more accessible and increasing awareness of holistic approaches to support wellness and reduce the risk of disease.



With a growing number of individuals using HSAs and FSAs to cover wellness-related expenses, Perspire's new payment options represent a natural evolution in the company's dedication to empowering people to prioritize self-care and proactive health management.

With the addition of HSA/FSA payment options, members can now use pre-tax dollars to cover their infrared sauna and red-light therapy sessions. These expanded payment options allow individuals to seamlessly integrate sauna therapy into their health and wellness routines while taking full advantage of the financial benefits offered by their health accounts.

"At Perspire Sauna Studio, we're committed to making our wellness services more accessible to our members and guests," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio . "By accepting HSA and FSA payments, we're giving our members the ability to invest in their long-term health through affordable and convenient options, allowing more people to experience the many scientifically-backed benefits of infrared sauna therapy."



There are a variety of benefits that members of Perspire Sauna Studio experience with regular infrared sauna and red-light therapy use:



Preventative Wellness



Improved physical recovery



Boosted immune system responsiveness



Rejuvenated and clearer skin

Improved sleep

This change further supports Perspire's mission to bring accessible wellness practices to communities nationwide. With a growing number of individuals using HSAs and FSAs to cover wellness-related expenses, the new payment options represent a natural evolution in the company's dedication to empowering people to prioritize self-care and proactive health management.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise territories, with more than 65 open studios around the U.S.

