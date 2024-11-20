TAP Air Portugal Offers Black Friday Deals To Europe From $359 Roundtrip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAP's Black Friday deals start from just $359 roundtrip to Europe

'Black FLYday Sale' Now on Through December 4, for from January 14 to May 15

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TAP Air Portugal announced its Black FLYday sale today with roundtrip fares to Europe starting from $359 roundtrip, and Business Class to Portugal starting from $2,199 roundtrip. The sale is available for purchase from today through December 4, for travel from January 14 to May 15, 2025 (except for April 7-22, 2025).

Black Friday deals include:

From New York (JFK & EWR):

$379 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona, and Dublin;

$399 roundtrip to Paris;

$419 roundtrip to Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo;

$429 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro (Algarve), Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores), London, Rome, Milan and Seville

From Boston (BOS):

$359 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona

$379 roundtrip to Dublin

$489 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira

$499 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro

From Miami (MIA):

$359 roundtrip to Madrid and Barcelona;

$409 roundtrip to Paris;

$429 roundtrip to Milan and Seville;

$449 roundtrip to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Warsaw;

$479 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro.

From Chicago (ORD):

$379 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona and Dublin

$389 roundtrip to Paris, Copenhagen and Stockholm,

$429 roundtrip to Milan and Rome

$469 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto and Faro

From Washington, DC (IAD):

$379 roundtrip to Madrid,

$389 roundtrip to Copenhagen

$429 roundtrip to Milan

$469 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto and Faro

From San Francisco (SFO):

$399 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona

$429 roundtrip to Milan

$489 roundtrip to Seville

$499 roundtrip to Dublin

$549 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro

“Black Friday is coming early this year and TAP has some of the best deals to Europe on sale now through December 4, for travel to Portugal and beyond in the new year,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP's Director for the Americas.“And, of course, even our best sales always include our popular Portugal Stopover program where you can enjoy up to 10 days in Portugal enroute to any of our destinations in Europe, or on the way home, for no additional airfare.”

