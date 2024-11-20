Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Tusk: Poland Is Preparing Another Support Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime of Poland Donald Tusk said that his country is preparing the 45th support package for Ukraine.

President Zelensky announced this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed Poland's upcoming 45th support package and its work on the next defense aid package,” he wrote.

Zelensky said he hopes for Poland's presidency of the EU Council next year and“their support in advancing Ukraine's EU integration, including opening the first negotiation cluster and moving forward with others in parallel.”

Zelensky and Tusk also agreed to hold a meeting before the end of this year.

sends another military aid package to Ukrain

In addition, Zelensky thanked the Polish people for the solidarity from the very first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, as well as“for his principled reaction to Russia's recent attacks and efforts to break its political isolation.”

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tusk for using his extensive personal connections to advocate for Ukraine's NATO membership and for continued defense support.

As Ukrinform reported, in the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland handed over more than 300 T-72 and PT-91 tanks to Ukraine, and later Leopard 2 tanks. In addition, Poland handed over Polish-made self-propelled artillery systems Krab, MiG-29 aircraft and other weapons to Kyiv. In total, Warsaw has provided Kyiv with military aid totaling more than $4 billion.