Laser Clinics Unveils Cheeky “Crotch Circles” On One Of London, United Kingdom’S Busiest Flight Paths

Laser Clinics has revealed hair-raising field art with cheeky aerial shots of some of the nation's most popular bikini line styles – including the Brazilian (aka the Landing Strip), the Hollywood, and the Bikini

It comes off the back of research from 2,000 Canadian women, which revealed 32% opt for the Hollywood style – leaving no hair at all



LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold and humorous nod to personal grooming trends, Laser Clinics and its Canadian operation, Laser Clinics Canada, have unveiled a striking field art installation beneath one of London, United Kingdom's busiest flight paths. Dubbed“Crotch Circles,” the artwork features three mown designs representing popular bikini line styles: the Brazilian (aka the Landing Strip), the Hollywood, and the Bikini.

This playful installation coincides with new research revealing evolving grooming preferences among Canadian women. A survey of 2,000 women found:



32% opt for the Hollywood (complete hair removal)

10% opt for the Brazilian – either a triangle or 'landing strip' of hair 9% stick with the classic Bikini line (tidying outside the underwear line)



Liz Williams, COO of International Markets for Laser Clinics, said:“Trends in personal grooming have evolved significantly over the years. While the Hollywood remains a top choice, today's women embrace a wide range of styles, reflecting greater body positivity and autonomy. This installation celebrates that diversity while sparking conversations about grooming trends.”

Laser Clinics aims to make grooming easier with market leading laser hair removal treatments. Laser Clinics Canada is also celebrating its biggest-ever Black Friday sale , offering 60% off Laser Hair Removal , including popular packages like Hollywood Brazilian & Underarms for just $32.

Williams added:“Regular shaving or waxing can be time-consuming and uncomfortable. Permanent hair reduction solutions like laser hair removal provide an easier way to achieve smooth, hair-free skin and let women focus on feeling their best all year round.”

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Laser Clinics Group has revolutionized laser hair removal by making it safe, accessible, and affordable. With over 2,500 trained professionals and a reputation for excellence, Laser Clinics has become the go-to destination for permanent hair reduction and advanced skincare treatments.

THE MOST POPULAR 'HAIR' STYLES FOR CANADIAN WOMEN IN 2024:

Hollywood (Complete removal of all hair in the pubic area)Trimmed (Hair is trimmed shorter but not shaped or removed)The Au Naturel (No trimming or shaving, embracing the hair's natural growth)Bikini Line (Only hair outside the edges of bikini bottoms is removed for a clean look)Brazilian (A well-trimmed triangular or rectangular shape, often just above the pubic bone)

For more information or to book a treatment, visit laserclinics.ca

Survey conducted by OnePoll of 2,000 Canadian women.

Survey conducted by OnePoll of 2,000 Canadian women.

Internal sales data from Laser Clinics Canada identified Hollywood, Brazilian, and Bikini as the top requested styles.



About Laser Clinics

Laser Clinics Group is the leader in advanced beauty treatments and skincare. In Canada since 2022, Laser Clinics Canada is dedicated to helping more people feel confident in their own skin. Through its seven clinics, with more on the way, Canadians can benefit from accessible, market-leading technologies and products, delivered by experienced professionals backed by medical experts, at an affordable price. Determined to help clients feel their version of GOOD, the global company's 2,500+ highly trained staff perform over 4.2 million treatments every year in the areas of laser hair removal, skin treatments, and cosmetic injectables. Learn more at laserclinics.ca or follow #TheScienceofFeelingGood

