Palestinian Children Most Affected By Occupation's Brutal Crimes - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait said that the Palestinian child is the most affected by the brutal crimes committed by the Israeli forces against defenseless civilians daily without any serious action or accountability from the international community.

This came in the speech of Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri, Wednesday, at the international on (the role of the global community and civil society organizations in promoting and respecting the rights of the Palestinian child), which kicked off under the patronage of the Jordanian King Abdullah II -- and organized by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

Al-Marri praised the generous patronage of the Jordanian King for the conference, which is a continuation of the first edition hosted by Kuwait in 2017 under the title (The Suffering of the Palestinian Child in Light of the Violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by Israel, the Occupying Power), which was held under the patronage and attendance of the late Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"We have all witnessed the Israeli occupation forces' continued crimes against humanity and gross violations of human rights for more than seven decades, using excessive force against defenceless civilians, which has worsened since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip," said Al-Marri.

He pointed out that this led to the killing of thousands of individuals, most of whom were children and women, over a whole year, resulting in the destruction of infrastructure, vital facilities, homes, places of worship, and hospitals, in addition to those forces targeting workers in the relief, health, and media fields.

He stressed that Kuwait renews its firm position towards the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination in a way that guarantees the brotherly Palestinian people all their legitimate rights and the establishment of their independent state. (end)

amn









MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108906896