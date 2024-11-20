Schools And Districts Nationwide Partner With Tinkrworks To Engage Students In STEAM Project-Based Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- TinkRworks CEO Dr. Chad StevensELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As educators work to increase access and opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), a growing number of schools and districts are turning to TinkRworks . This fall, several public, private, and charter schools have launched or renewed partnerships with TinkRworks to implement STEAM project-based learning in their classrooms.Recent districts and schools to renew or expand their alliances with TinkRworks include Killeen Independent School District in Texas, Hope Community Public Charter School – Tolson in Washington, D.C., Frances Xavier Warde School in Chicago, Barack Obama School of Leadership and STEM in Park Forest - Chicago Heights School District 163, and St. Isaac Jogues Parish Catholic School in Hinsdale, Illinois. In addition, new school partners include The Woodlands Christian Academy in Texas.These schools and districts join hundreds of others across the country that are implementing TinkRworks to support their academic goals while creating an equitable STEAM learning environment for students in grades K-8.“TinkRworks can be implemented in a variety of settings, which makes it an easy choice for school and district leaders,” said TinkRworks CEO Dr. Chad Stevens.“Our STEAM curriculum and projects come ready-to-teach and can be used by teachers of all experience levels, even if they've never taught STEAM subjects before. We're excited to welcome our new partner schools and districts, and we look forward to seeing how they use our hands-on curriculum to engage students in unprecedented ways.”The TinkRworks curriculum and hands-on STEAM project kits can be implemented in a wide range of classes, including STEM/STEAM, science, math, English language arts, music, art, and social studies. Each project provides 10 to 18 hours of instruction that can be customized to meet classroom needs. TinkRworks can also be used in afterschool, summer school/summer camp, and extended learning opportunities.About TinkRworksTinkRworks is a supplemental K-8 STEAM solution that supports project-based learning and transforms learners into innovators. It includes a standards-rich curriculum, innovative hands-on project kits, professional development, and a web-based learning platform and coding environment that students use to bring their projects to life. TinkRworks comes ready to teach and can be implemented in a variety of settings, including classrooms, makerspaces, after school programs, and summer school. For information, visit TinkRworks.# # #

