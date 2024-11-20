Chefs' Warehouse New England And Cape Cod Coffee Join Forces To Brew Bold New Flavors For Chefs

The Chefs' Warehouse is a leading specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels, and fine food establishments. As part of the CW family, Sid Wainer & Son sources, grows, and distributes the finest specialty produce and foods, collaborating with farmers and artisans to meet industry trends and provide exceptional ingredients that inspire menus.

To the left: Jan Aggerbeck, CEO, Cape Cod Coffee To the right: Allie Wainer, Regional Vice President, Sid Wainer & Son/Chefs' Warehouse New England

Supporting Local Producers and Expanding Beverage Offerings for Culinary Professionals

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024

Chefs' Warehouse New England, through its esteemed brand Sid Wainer & Son, is excited to announce a new partnership with Cape Cod Coffee, a family-owned roaster renowned for sourcing the finest beans and championing sustainable practices. This collaboration combines Chefs' Warehouse's premium ingredients with Cape Cod Coffee's expertly crafted blends, offering an enticing selection for chefs looking to enhance their beverage programs with locally sourced products.

As part of this partnership, a wide selection of Cape Cod Coffee's premium blends is now available through Chefs' Warehouse's New England distribution network HERE . Chefs and culinary professionals across New England can access expertly roasted whole beans, ground coffee, cold brew, and cold brew concentrate-perfect additions to menus that call for rich, bold flavors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cape Cod Coffee, who shares our passion for delivering high-quality products to discerning palates," said Allie Wainer, Regional Vice President of Chefs' Warehouse New England. "Cape Cod Coffee has a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and quality that aligns with our values. We're excited to bring their exceptional products to dining rooms and bars across New England."

Cape Cod Coffee has built a strong reputation for offering a diverse range of blends and single-origin coffees, ensuring versatility for every culinary need. Their dedication to responsible sourcing, small-batch roasting, and community partnerships complements the values upheld by Sid Wainer & Son, a trusted name in foodservice for decades. The company's production facility is powered entirely by solar energy, and they exclusively source from fair-trade coffee farms, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.

"We're truly honored to be included in the Chefs' Warehouse New England catalog, a company known for its commitment to sourcing only the highest-quality products," said Jan Aggerbeck, CEO of Cape Cod Coffee. "Our passion for crafting exceptional, locally roasted coffee aligns perfectly with their mission. This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity to introduce our coffee to more restaurants and chefs who value quality, and we couldn't be more excited to join this incredible network."

The partnership between Chefs' Warehouse New England and Cape Cod Coffee reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the culinary industry, providing chefs with the products they need to create memorable dining experiences. This collaboration celebrates local craftsmanship, showcasing the best of New England's vibrant food and beverage scene.

For more information about how to bring exceptional roasts to your kitchen, visit or contact your Chefs' Warehouse representative.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

Cape Cod Coffee:

Founded in 1970, Cape Cod Coffee has grown from a small

roastery in Mashpee, MA, to a renowned New England brand with multiple locations across the region. Known for its commitment to quality, community, and sustainability, Cape Cod Coffee offers a wide variety of single-origin coffees, blends, and decaf options

Chefs' Warehouse:

Chefs' Warehouse, a leader in specialty food distribution, provides chefs with unparalleled access to the finest specialty foods, fresh produce, center-of-the-plate proteins, and premium ingredients. In 2020, Chefs' Warehouse acquired Sid

Wainer & Son, a New England-based, family-owned company with over 100 years of expertise in sourcing, growing, and distributing high-quality ingredients. While now part of the Chefs' Warehouse family, Sid Wainer & Son remains true to its legacy of building close relationships with farmers and artisans, delivering exceptional products, and inspiring chefs. With combined resources and expertise, they continue to elevate menus and meet the demands of refined tastes, empowering chefs to innovate and excel in every dish.

Media Contact Information

KRISTEN FELLION

Marketing Manager

413-276-9295 | [email protected]

LAURA SAUCIER

Marketing Manager

508-477-2400 ext. 105 | [email protected]

SOURCE Chefs' Warehouse; Sid Wainer & Son

