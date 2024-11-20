D-Link And Gradient Cyber Join Forces To Deliver Comprehensive Networking, Cybersecurity For Government, Mid-Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

D-Link and Gradient Cyber

D-Link and Gradient provide comprehensive networking and cybersecurity solutions tailored for and mid-market needs

- D-LinkIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D-Link and Gradient Cyber Join Forces to Deliver Comprehensive Networking and Cybersecurity Solutions for Government and Mid-Market BusinessesD-Link Systems, Inc., a leader in networking solutions, and Gradient Cyber, the mid-market leader in Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), today announced a strategic partnership to provide government and mid-market businesses with robust, comprehensive cybersecurity and networking solutions. This collaboration integrates D-Link's industry-leading networking solutions with Gradient Cyber's advanced MXDR platform, delivering unmatched protection, operational efficiency, and cost-effective scalability tailored for these sectors.Empowering Government and Mid-Market Businesses with Cutting-Edge SolutionsIn an era of escalating digital threats, government departments and mid-market businesses need adaptable networking solutions with enhanced security to maintain operational efficiency and protect sensitive data. The partnership between D-Link and Gradient Cyber addresses these needs by offering a seamless, integrated solution that combines:Scalability and FlexibilityD-Link's networking solutions are designed to scale with the needs of government departments and mid-market businesses. Easy management tools streamline network deployment and monitoring, ensuring operational efficiency without added complexity. Zero-touch configuration enhances usability, empowering businesses to focus on growth and innovation.Enhanced SecurityGradient Cyber's MXDR platform takes a network-first detection approach, delivering unparalleled visibility into network infrastructure, including IoT devices unsupported by traditional endpoint tools. With 24/7/365 human-in-the-loop (HITL) SOC analysis, businesses benefit from continuous threat monitoring and response, strengthening their overall security posture.Managed ServicesBoth D-Link and Gradient Cyber provide comprehensive managed services, reducing the burden on internal IT teams by offering remote monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization. This allows government entities and mid-market businesses to prioritize their core objectives while ensuring optimal network performance and security.Cost-EfficiencyThe subscription-based models of D-Link and Gradient Cyber minimize upfront capital expenditures. Clients benefit from predictable monthly expenses, enabling better budget allocation for strategic initiatives.Leadership Perspectives“By partnering with Gradient Cyber, we reinforce our commitment to providing government entities and mid-market businesses with innovative networking solutions enhanced with security to meet their unique needs,” said Cort Grace, Director of Government Sales at D-Link.“Our solutions empower these organizations to thrive in an evolving digital landscape without compromising on security or budget.”“Arming D-Link's partners with our MXDR platform and services gives them the tools needed for continued innovation and transformation,” said Steve Chappell, Chief Revenue Officer at Gradient Cyber.“Our comprehensive solution, offered at a competitive price, helps government entities and mid-market businesses confidently address cybersecurity challenges while protecting critical assets.”About D-Link Systems, Inc.D-Link has been a trusted leader in networking solutions for 38 years, delivering customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, and organizations across 56+ countries, D-Link's products come with robust warranties and adhere to the highest industry standards.About Gradient CyberGradient Cyber offers the leading mid-market Managed Detection and Response (MXDR) solution, enhancing cybersecurity posture, compliance, and business resilience. By integrating data from endpoints, networks, identities, and clouds, Gradient Cyber provides prioritized alerts vetted by cyber analysts and actionable response strategies. With 24/7 SOC support, Gradient Cyber ensures customer satisfaction at a fraction of traditional costs.Media Contact InformationFor D-Link:Cort GraceDirector of Government SalesEmail: ...Phone: 603.860.9851For Gradient Cyber:Katie MacDonaldDirector of MarketingEmail: ...Phone: (910) 691-3166For Media Inquiries:Press RelationsD-Link Systems, Inc.Email: ...

Media Relations

D-Link Systems, Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.