Graphiant Predicts Transformative Changes In Enterprise Connectivity And Data Assurance For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pioneering the Future of Networking with Data-Centric Models and Advanced Cloud Strategies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant , a provider of private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), today unveiled its predictions for 2025, highlighting key trends that will shape the future of enterprise connectivity, data assurance, and multi-cloud environments. These insights forecast how enterprises manage, secure, and optimize their networks in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Data-Centric Business Models: Redefining Business Value

In 2025, data will become the central asset driving business value, leading to the rise of data-centric business models. Enterprises will harness advanced data management and analytics platforms to monetize data, improve customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. CIOs will need to prioritize data governance and secure data-sharing frameworks to unlock the full potential of data as a strategic asset.

Enhanced Multi-Cloud Networking: Navigating Regulatory Landscapes

Companies will increasingly rely on multi-cloud networking solutions, a capability required to meet diverse data sovereignty and industry-specific regulatory requirements. These advanced solutions will enable seamless connectivity and secure data transfer across cloud environments through robust encryption and access controls. They must also be able to identify and remediate risks, threats, and vulnerabilities. CIOs and network architects will prioritize network designs that facilitate secure, efficient data flows, actively minimize regulatory risk, and maintain data integrity across cloud platforms.

AI Integration in Network Security: Real-Time Data Assurance

AI-driven network security will become a cornerstone of data assurance strategies, especially in edge computing and IoT deployments. Enterprises will deploy AI algorithms to monitor real-time network traffic patterns, quickly identifying and mitigating potential data sovereignty and compliance threats. This proactive approach will empower network architects to maintain robust security postures, safeguarding sensitive data as it traverses complex networks.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Enterprises to Thrive in the Digital Age

Graphiant's predictions reflect the company's commitment to helping enterprises navigate an increasingly complex data landscape.

"As we approach 2025, Graphiant is at the forefront of networking innovation, committed to enabling enterprises to thrive amidst these transformative changes," said Khalid Raza, Founder and CEO of Graphiant. "Our predictions highlight the strategic imperatives for CIOs and network architects as they navigate this dynamic landscape, ensuring their networks are secure, efficient, and capable of meeting future demands."

Learn more about Graphiant:

Read Cloudifying Telecom

Read What Three Mile Island Taught Me About Managing a Massive Global Network

Watch Rampart CIO Case Study

Visit Graphiant's LinkedIn

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of a private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant's Naa provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. The Graphiant NaaS combines performance, security, agility, and affordability to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at .

Graphiant Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

...

801.373.7888