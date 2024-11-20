(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Devices Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G devices market size reached approximately USD 13.25 billion in 2023. Aided by the growing adoption of 5G smartphones, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.2% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a value of around USD 429.85 billion by 2032.



The global 5G devices market is experiencing rapid and transformative growth, driven by several pivotal trends that reflect technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in the telecommunications sector. As 5G technology continues to roll out globally, the market for 5G-enabled devices is expanding significantly, impacting various sectors from smartphones to industrial IoT applications.

One of the primary 5G devices market trends is the accelerating adoption of 5G smartphones. Leading smartphone manufacturers are rapidly integrating 5G capabilities into their flagship and mid-range devices to meet the growing consumer demand for high-speed connectivity and enhanced mobile experiences. The launch of affordable 5G smartphones has broadened market accessibility, making 5G technology available to a wider audience. This trend is expected to continue as competition among manufacturers intensifies, driving innovation and reducing prices for consumers.

Another significant trend propelling the global 5G devices market growth is the proliferation of 5G-enabled wearables. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and augmented reality (AR) glasses are increasingly incorporating 5G technology to deliver real-time data transfer, improved connectivity, and enhanced user experiences. The integration of 5G in wearables is enhancing their functionality, enabling features such as live streaming, seamless communication, and more accurate health monitoring. This trend reflects a broader shift towards interconnected, smart devices that leverage 5G's low latency and high-speed capabilities.

The expansion of 5G technology into other consumer electronics is also a notable trend aiding the 5G devices market expansion. Beyond smartphones and wearables, 5G is being integrated into home appliances, entertainment systems, and even automobiles. Smart home devices, including smart speakers and security systems, are benefiting from the increased bandwidth and faster speeds of 5G, leading to more reliable and responsive smart home ecosystems. Similarly, automotive manufacturers are incorporating 5G technology into vehicles to enable advanced features such as real-time navigation updates, enhanced in-car entertainment, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, which improves road safety and traffic management.

In the enterprise sector, there is increasing investment in 5G-enabled industrial equipment, including robotics, sensors, and drones. These devices benefit from 5G's high-speed data transfer and low latency, which are critical for applications such as real-time monitoring, automated processes, and remote operations. The ability of 5G to support massive device connectivity is particularly advantageous for smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives, where seamless communication between machines and systems is essential for operational efficiency and innovation.

The rise of 5G infrastructure and network deployment is also influencing the global 5G devices market expansion. As 5G networks continue to expand globally, the availability and coverage of 5G services are improving, which, in turn, stimulates demand for 5G-compatible devices. Network operators are investing heavily in 5G infrastructure to enhance network capacity and speed, which supports the broader adoption of 5G devices. The rollout of 5G networks is particularly impactful in urban areas and developed regions, but it is also gradually extending to rural and underserved areas, further boosting the market growth.

Consumer awareness and education about 5G technology are playing a crucial role in shaping the 5G devices market dynamics. As consumers become more informed about the benefits of 5G, including faster speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity, they are more likely to seek out 5G-enabled devices. Marketing efforts by device manufacturers and network operators are focused on highlighting these benefits and demonstrating the value of upgrading to 5G technology. This increased awareness is driving consumer interest and accelerating the adoption of 5G devices across various segments.

The competitive landscape of the 5G devices market is marked by rapid technological advancements and innovation. Leading technology companies are continually developing and releasing new 5G-enabled devices with enhanced features and capabilities. This innovation is driven by the need to differentiate products in a crowded market and meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape, as companies seek to expand their 5G portfolios and leverage complementary technologies.

Challenges in the 5G devices market include concerns related to the cost of 5G technology and the availability of compatible devices. While the prices of 5G devices are gradually decreasing, they remain higher than their 4G counterparts, which can be a barrier for some consumers. Additionally, the availability of 5G devices varies by region, with some areas experiencing delays in the rollout of compatible products. Addressing these challenges is crucial for ensuring widespread adoption and maximising the potential of 5G technology.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Form Factor

Smartphones

Tablet

Modules

CPE (Indoor/Outdoor)

Hotspots

Industrial Grade CPE/Router/Gateway Others Market Breakup by Spectrum Support

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave Both Spectrum Bands Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global 5G devices market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Cisco Systems, Inc. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $429.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.2% Regions Covered Global

