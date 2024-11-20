Sybiha On Cooperation With Trump Administration: Ukraine Supports Peace Through Strength Concept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine sees opportunities in cooperation with Donald Trump's future administration to speed up the process of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

The for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha said this during a joint press with his Austrian counterpart in Vienna on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"President Zelensky and President-elect Trump, they already established direct contacts. That's important. Now teams are working on establishing also direct working realistic channels to exchange views on different pending issues," Sybiha said, commenting on the issue of Ukraine's cooperation with the upcoming U.S. administration.

According to Sybiha, in the matter of achieving sustainable, just, and comprehensive peace, Ukraine supports the concept and approach of "peace through strength".

"And we do really see opportunities in our cooperation with new administration to speed up the process of achieving just, comprehensive peace," he added.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recalled that he had arrived in Austria directly from Washington DC, where he had very important bipartisan meetings. "Also I had very important meetings with current administrations, and we started practical process with regard of establishing direct contacts with a new administration. You know that there are restrictions according to the legislation with regard of official contacts, so we are in a process," Sybiha added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, November 20, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha is visiting Austria.

In Vienna, the top diplomat is negotiating with his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg the development of bilateral relations, strengthening of European security, implementation of the Peace Formula, and other important topics.

The minister will also hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi against the backdrop of Russian strikes against the Ukrainian power system, including nuclear energy facilities.