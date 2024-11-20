Former Cerner And MEDITECH Healthcare IT Leader, Steve Mcdonald, Joins Pivot Point Consulting As Executive Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company and #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services firm, announced today that Steve McDonald has joined the company as an Executive Partner, focused on healthcare IT consulting. McDonald brings 30 years of healthcare IT executive leadership to the company.

Early in his career he led MEDITECH's growth for more than a decade, before moving to Cerner, where he led its growth with the Millenium EMR product. Recognizing that success takes people, process and technology, McDonald then moved to healthcare IT consulting, where he

was an executive leader for Beacon Partners (now KPMG), Impact Advisors and Nordic.

McDonald is client-centric and has a deep passion for delivering results.

According to Rachel Marano, President and Founder

of Pivot Point Consulting, "Steve's deep experience and outcomes-driven approach will add depth to our advisory services at this inflection point for our industry and our company's transformation journey. His profound understanding of the challenges healthcare faces will be impactful to the clients we serve."

"Steve is ready to put his three decades of healthcare IT experience to scale our services to be more strategically relevant and better serve our clients-in terms of the depth and breadth of both Pivot Point and Vaco," Marano said.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting

is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

