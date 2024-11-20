Awqaf Min.: Kuwait Int'l Quran Competition Beacon In Holy Scripture's Service

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The 13th Kuwait International Quran Recitation and Memorization Competition reflected the country's keenness on serving the Holy Scripture, becoming a beacon event in this regard, said of Awqaf (endowment) and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Wednesday.

This came in the minister's speech opening the grand Quran-promoting event held under the auspices of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The minister affirmed that the competition was a landmark event solidifying Islamic brotherhood and unity amongst the Ummah (nation), noting that it was an honor to serve the Holy Quran.

He commended efforts to advance and develop the competition's program annually via introducing new technological means to evaluate the performance of Quran reciters in addition to traditional means to evaluation.

The minister thanked the organizing committee and participants for their efforts, saying that it all served the purpose of promoting Quran sciences and brought in new Quran reciting talents.

In the reciting event, Indonesia topped the competition followed by a reciter from Malaysia, a third from Bangladesh, the fourth place belonged to Iran, and the fifth place was allocated to a reciter from Thailand.

A competitor from Uganda won the first place in the full Quran memorization competition, followed by a Somali contestant, a competitor from Bahrain, a participant from Kuwait, and finally a competitor from Egypt.

In the junior division, a competitor from Bangladesh topped the event followed by a youngster from the United State, contestants from Algeria and Palestine, and finally a competitor from Iran. (end)

