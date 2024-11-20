Sodium Bisulfite Market To Reach USD 1,180.7 Million By 2034, Driven By Growing Awareness And Industrial Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brazil's strong agricultural sector in sugarcane production significantly contributes to the sodium bisulfite market. BASF, Solvay, and Aditya Birla Chemicals are some of the major companies in Brazil. BASF announced an increase in production capacity in Brazil in response to the growing global demand. The United is predicted to cover a CAGR of 3.2% through 2034 with expanding business activities favoring the chemical. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sodium bisulfite has shown remarkable growth over the past few years, fueled by its diverse applications and growing awareness about water treatment and food safety. Valued at USD 750.3 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1,180.7 million by 2034, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.6%. Sodium bisulfite, known for its reducing and preservative properties, finds extensive use across industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, water treatment, and textiles. The demand for sodium bisulfite is driven primarily by its effectiveness in environmental applications. Its use in water treatmen facilities for dechlorination and wastewater management has significantly increased, aligning with global regulatory requirements for clean water. In the food and beverage sector, sodium bisulfite acts as a preservative, extending shelf life by preventing microbial growth and oxidation. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry has leveraged sodium bisulfite for its antioxidant properties, ensuring the stability of medications. Emerging economies are also witnessing an upsurge in demand due to rapid industrialization and awareness of sustainable practices. “The sodium bisulfite market is set for significant growth driven by its critical applications in water treatment and pharmaceuticals. With increasing emphasis on sustainability and innovation, the market is poised to achieve robust expansion over the next decade,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Takeaways from Sodium Bisulfite Market Study

Market Growth: The sodium bisulfite market is expected to grow by approximately 57% in value from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 1,180.7 million by 2034.

Regional Insights:



North America: Leads the global market, contributing to 32% of total revenue, driven by stringent environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by industrial expansion and government-led environmental initiatives.

Industry Applications:



Water Treatment: Accounts for 45% of market revenue in 2024, with rising demand anticipated.

Pharmaceuticals: The fastest-growing application segment, forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% . End-User Trends: Food and beverage industries continue to rely heavily on sodium bisulfite for its preservative qualities, securing 22% of market share in 2024. Discover Detailed Findings in the Complete Report! Sodium Bisulfite Market Future Trends The sodium bisulfite market is poised to experience transformative trends over the next decade: Environmental Focus: With growing awareness around environmental sustainability, sodium bisulfite's role in water treatment is expected to become more prominent. Increasing regulations on wastewater discharge are driving its adoption globally. Technological Advancements: Research into innovative applications, such as sodium bisulfite in advanced pharmaceutical formulations and food preservation, will unlock new opportunities for growth. Rising Industrialization in Emerging Markets: Countries in Asia and Africa are witnessing rapid industrialization, creating significant demand for sodium bisulfite for manufacturing and environmental applications. Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Solutions: Industries are increasingly adopting sodium bisulfite for its environmentally friendly properties, aligning with global trends toward sustainable chemicals. Sodium Bisulfite Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis

Parameter Details Market Value (2024) USD 750.3 million Market Value (2034) USD 1,180.7 million CAGR (2024–2034) 4.6 % Major Regions North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Top Applications Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Chemical Processing

Competitive Landscape in the Sodium Bisulfite Market

The sodium bisulfite market is fragmented, with both global and regional players contributing to its growth. Key players focus on strategic partnerships , capacity expansion, and sustainability initiatives to enhance their market presence. Major companies include:

– A global leader in chemical solutions, focusing on high-quality sodium bisulfite production.– Known for its eco-friendly and sustainable sodium bisulfite products.– A strong player in the Asian market, expanding its reach in Europe and North America.– A rapidly growing company with a focus on emerging markets.





Leading Sodium Bisulfite Brands



Chemtrade Logistics

BASF SE

Hydrite Chemical

Hawkins Inc.

INEOS Group Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd

Southern Ionics Inc

Solvay S.A.

Merck KGaA

LANXESS AG

Acme Analytical Solutions

Kaname Chemicals Co., Ltd

Grillo-Werke AG

Spectrum chemical

Tangshan Huizhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Shandong Xinjiangye Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

FENGCHEN GROUP Co., Ltd

Shanti Inorgochem Noah Chemicals



Recent Developments



BASF SE announced a USD 50 million investment in its sodium bisulfite production facilities in Germany to meet the growing demand in Europe.

Arkema Group introduced a new range of eco-certified sodium bisulfite products, aligning with stringent environmental regulations in North America.

Aditya Birla Chemicals partnered with regional water treatment companies in India to expand its market share in Asia. Shandong Kailong reported a 25% increase in production capacity to cater to rising demand in Southeast Asia and Africa.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

The segment is trifurcated into food, pharmaceutical, and industrial grades.

By End Use Industry:

The category includes water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, pulp and paper, and other end-use industries.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

Dutch Translation –

De markt voor natriumbisulfiet heeft de afgelopen jaren een opmerkelijke groei doorgemaakt, aangewakkerd door de diverse toepassingen en het groeiende bewustzijn over waterbehandeling en voedselveiligheid. De markt, die in 2024 een waarde van 750,3 miljoen USD heeft, zal naar verwachting in 2034 1.180,7 miljoen USD bereiken, met een gestage CAGR van 4,6%. Natriumbisulfiet, bekend om zijn reducerende en conserverende eigenschappen, wordt uitgebreid gebruikt in sectoren zoals farmaceutica, voeding en dranken, waterbehandeling en textiel.

De vraag naar natriumbisulfiet wordt voornamelijk aangestuurd door de effectiviteit ervan in milieutoepassingen. Het gebruik ervan in waterzuiveringsinstallaties voor dechlorering en afvalwaterbeheer is aanzienlijk toegenomen, in lijn met wereldwijde wettelijke vereisten voor schoon water. In de voedings- en drankensector fungeert natriumbisulfiet als conserveermiddel, waardoor de houdbaarheid wordt verlengd door microbiële groei en oxidatie te voorkomen.

Bovendien heeft de farmaceutische industrie natriumbisulfiet ingezet vanwege de antioxiderende eigenschappen, wat de stabiliteit van medicijnen waarborgt. Opkomende economieën zien ook een toename in de vraag vanwege de snelle industrialisatie en het bewustzijn van duurzame praktijken.

"De markt voor natriumbisulfiet staat op het punt om aanzienlijk te groeien, gedreven door de kritische toepassingen ervan in waterbehandeling en farmaceutica. Met de toenemende nadruk op duurzaamheid en innovatie, staat de markt op het punt om de komende tien jaar een robuuste expansie te bereiken," - zegt Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President bij Future Market Insights (FMI).

Belangrijkste conclusies uit het marktonderzoek naar natriumbisulfiet



Marktgroei: De markt voor natriumbisulfiet zal naar verwachting met ongeveer 57% in waarde groeien van 2024 tot 2034 en in 2034 een waarde bereiken van 1.180,7 miljoen USD.

Regionale inzichten:



Noord-Amerika: is wereldwijd marktleider en goed voor 32% van de totale omzet, gedreven door strenge milieuvoorschriften.

Azië-Pacific: Hier wordt de snelste groei verwacht, aangewakkerd door industriële expansie en door de overheid geleide milieu-initiatieven.

Toepassingen in de industrie:



Waterbehandeling: Goed voor 45% van de marktomzet in 2024, waarbij een stijgende vraag wordt verwacht.

Farmaceutica: Het snelst groeiende toepassingssegment, met een verwachte CAGR van 5,2% . Trends onder eindgebruikers: De voedingsmiddelen- en drankenindustrie blijft sterk afhankelijk van natriumbisulfiet vanwege de conserverende eigenschappen ervan. In 2024 zal dit een marktaandeel van 22% opleveren.

Toekomstige trends op de markt voor natriumbisulfiet

De markt voor natriumbisulfiet zal naar verwachting de komende tien jaar transformatieve trends ondergaan:

Met het groeiende bewustzijn rondom ecologische duurzaamheid, wordt verwacht dat de rol van natriumbisulfiet in waterbehandeling prominenter wordt. Toenemende regelgeving omtrent afvalwaterlozingen stimuleert de wereldwijde acceptatie ervan.Onderzoek naar innovatieve toepassingen, zoals natriumbisulfiet in geavanceerde farmaceutische formules en voedselconservering, zal nieuwe groeimogelijkheden opleveren.Landen in Azië en Afrika zijn getuige van een snelle industrialisatie, waardoor er een grote vraag is naar natriumbisulfiet voor productie- en milieutoepassingen.Industrieën gebruiken natriumbisulfiet steeds vaker vanwege de milieuvriendelijke eigenschappen ervan. Dit sluit aan bij de wereldwijde trend richting duurzame chemicaliën.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

