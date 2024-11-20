Kent chef to serve spectacular £350 20-course tasting menu

(MENAFN- Avocado Media) Throughout December, one of Kent’s most renowned chefs is to offer an exclusive 20-course signature tasting menu to celebrate the finest and most luxurious ingredients that the culinary world has to offer today, costing £350 a head.



The exquisite dishes will be served on the table by Dev Biswal, owner chef of The Cook’s Tale restaurant in Canterbury, Kent.



The signature menu will only be available for tables of two, once a day, just during the month of December. Paired wines are also available for £100 a head supplement. The menu must be ordered 3 days prior to dining.



Biswal’s cooking style fusing contemporary Indian cuisine with global twists have won him numerous culinary awards over the past decade.



“The idea behind this very special menu is to showcase the platinum standard in dining to guests outside London.



During the meal, which is expected to last between two-and-a-half and three hours, Dev will talk about culinary processes, the ethos behind the sourcing of rare and exotic ingredients and his own culinary journey which has taken him around the world.



The special menu will feature such delights as White Truffle Khandvi - delicate, savoury rolls made from chickpea flour, infused with pungent white truffle; Beluga caviar with kaffir lime pani puri, a crispy Indian snack filled Koli Wada lobster; Koli Wada lobster coated in spiced gram flour and deep-fried; Wild duck terrine with carom and coriander, a refined British version of foie gras; Lamb-bone marrow soup with sourdough naan bread; Tamworth pork belly with Goan apple chutney and crispy crackling; Lamb cutlet grilled with a high-quality Japanese charcoal known for its clean, intense heat and smoky flavour; 24-carat Gold Gulab Jamun - a luxurious version of the classic Indian syrupy sweet; and much more.





