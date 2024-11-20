Ajman Tourism Development Department to host first-ever e-Games championship, boosting youth engagement and tech innovation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) VCAjman, UAE, 20 November 2024:

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) is all set to host the emirate’s first-ever e-Games Championship from November 21 to 24 2024 at the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club. The move comes as part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to embrace technological advancements and ensure the engagement of younger generations - a vital demographic within the community.



The championship will bring together leading professional gamers and enthusiasts aged eight or above for three days of gaming competitions, interactive networking, and knowledge-sharing activities, showcasing Ajman as a growing hub for e-sports and digital innovation. The event reflects the ATDD’s dedication to promoting innovative initiatives aimed at ensuring youth participation across diverse age groups. It offers a creative platform for participants to exhibit their skills and talents, and drive youth participation in programs that are in line with their passion and the latest digital advancements.



H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “At ATDD, we are delighted to organise the debutant e-Games Championship in Ajman. This move reflects our goal to offer a dynamic platform that boosts youth engagement, who are key drivers of our mission to shape a prosperous and innovative future for the emirate. We aim to provide young people of all age groups with novel and innovative opportunities that cater to their interests and help them achieve their long-term goals by creating an atmosphere that fosters creativity and development. This championship also demonstrates our steadfast dedication to enhance Ajman’s standing as a vibrant hub for entertainment and technology events and support its tourism sector.”



The championship will feature a wide range of competitions appropriate for all age groups, including FIFA25, Tekken, Street Fighter, Assetto Corsa and Super Smash. These competitions, which foster an atmosphere of excitement and expectation, are expected to provide participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their gaming skills. Exceptional players will be selected from each game, qualifying them for the final rounds.



In addition, the championship will recognise the exceptional e-gaming skills of winners in a variety of categories with cash prizes of up to AED 60,000. The competitions are designed to foster a positive spirit among contestants and provide them with an active platform to excel in the rapidly evolving global e-gaming industry.



The participants will get an exceptional opportunity to interact with leading gamers and share their expertise during networking sessions. The event will also include various exhibitions, games, and competitive challenges such as magic performances, entertaining clown acts,



light dancing shows, a freestyle football show, and much more. Furthermore, the championship will provide a wide array of exceptional features, including advanced 360-degree cameras for recording the event and live stream as well as an exclusive photo booth for participants and attendees to capture their memorable moments. These special features at the event will enhance the experience of attendees and provide a vibrant platform for interaction and entertainment that matches the highest standards of innovation.



The championship will be held under the sponsorship and support of various entities, such as Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) as the official sponsor, the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club as the hosting sponsor, and Saudi German Hospital - Ajman as the medical sponsor. In addition, Gulfa will be the exclusive beverage sponsor and Endurance Sports Services and Ajman Saray Hotel will be supporting entities for the championship.



The department remains committed to establishing a variety of projects to help young people develop their abilities, such as hosting events that are relevant to their interests and goals. Furthermore, ATDD aims to develop partnerships with industry leaders and create new opportunities that contribute to developing a dynamic and sustainable community that keeps up with the newest technological advancements.





MENAFN20112024003685011158ID1108906231