ISAORA Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Sale: Unmatched Discounts On Premium Men's High-Performance Fashion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISAORA, the trailblazing men's fashion brand celebrated for its fusion of cutting-edge engineering and modern design, is excited to announce its
Black Friday Sale , beginning early on
November 15, 2024 . Shoppers can enjoy
25% off sitewide , with deeper discounts rolling out as the holiday season progresses. This limited-time event offers the perfect opportunity to own ISAORA's innovative, high-quality menswear at unparalleled prices.
Continue Reading
ISAORA has revolutionized traditional menswear with
advanced garment construction techniques , replacing conventional seams with
welding and taping
to deliver
low-maintenance ,
durable , and
high-mobility designs . These features make ISAORA's collections ideal for modern urbanites and outdoor enthusiasts seeking style, performance, and comfort.
ISAORA redefines menswear with sustainable, high-performance designs that blend urban style and functionality.
Post thi
Must-Have Black Friday Highlights:
Voyager Jacket – A sleek, heavyweight performance jacket perfect for transitional weather.
Bold Down Jacket
– The ultimate cold-weather staple featuring innovative insulation technology.
Hooded Bold Jacket
– A stylish yet functional layer that's perfect for active lifestyles.
Sale Details:
Start Date:
November 15, 2024
Initial Discount:
25% off, with increasing savings throughout the season
Featured Products:
Voyager Jacket, Bold Down Jacket, Hooded Bold Jacket
Shop Online:
ISAORA
Official
Store
"ISAORA is about merging functionality with aesthetics, and this Black Friday Sale is our way of inviting more people to experience that fusion,"
says
Mehmet Gebes , President of GBS Trends and Partner at ISAORA US.
"Our high-performance garments are crafted to elevate modern lifestyles, and we're thrilled to offer these exceptional designs at a value our customers will love."
About ISAORA
Founded in New York in 2009, ISAORA redefines menswear through
innovative manufacturing
and
sustainable design , blending
urban style
with
high-performance functionality . Crafted in Istanbul, the brand's collections utilize advanced techniques-like fabric welding and laser cutting-to create sleek, durable silhouettes perfect for urban and outdoor environments.
With six distinctive collections, ISAORA offers versatile options for every facet of modern life, from
Techno Tailoring to performance Outerwear and City Sportswear . As a sustainability-conscious brand , ISAORA employs environmentally friendly methods and recyclable materials, prioritizing quality and environmental responsibility.
Media Contact:
Sari Baez
VP of Brand Partnerships, ISAORA/GBS TRENDS
Email:
[email protected]
/
[email protected]
347-234-2218
Don't miss the exclusive Black Friday Sale!
Shop now at
ISAORA
Official
Store
for
limited-time deals on high-performance menswear.
Follow ISAORA on Instagram:
SOURCE ISAORA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN20112024003732001241ID1108906179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.