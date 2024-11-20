(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison terms of up to 10 years in a landmark trial that has garnered widespread international condemnation. The activists were detained in 2021 on charges of conspiring to overthrow the under the 2020 national security law imposed by Beijing, which allows for life sentences. Benny Tai, a leading figure in the movement, was sentenced to 10 years, the longest of the group, and was labeled the "mastermind" by the court.



The convictions stemmed from their organization of "primary elections" in 2020, intended to select candidates for the city's legislative elections. Prosecutors argued that the elections were part of a plan to disrupt the government if those candidates were elected.



The trial has been condemned by Western governments, including the United States, who have called it politically motivated and demanded the release of the activists. In contrast, both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments defended the national security law, asserting it was necessary to restore order following the 2019 pro-democracy protests.



Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed significant concern over the sentences and urged China to cease its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. Taiwan also condemned the verdicts, reiterating its support for democracy and free speech.



The trial, which lasted 118 days, resulted in 14 activists being convicted in May, while 31 others pleaded guilty, receiving sentences ranging from 4 to 10 years. Some of those who pleaded guilty, including Tai, had their sentences reduced by one-third. Outside the courthouse, hundreds gathered, some arriving days earlier, to witness the trial, which was marked by a strong police presence.



These verdicts come at a time when Hong Kong is attempting to regain its status as a global financial hub, hosting an international financial summit to attract investment. However, critics argue that the trial casts doubt on Hong Kong’s commitment to the rule of law and basic freedoms.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108906082