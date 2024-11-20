Russians Trying To Sow Panic In Ukraine In Wake Of Foreign Embassies' Shutdown - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are attempting to incite panicky moods among Ukrainians against the backdrop of today's shutdown announcements by several embassies amid a possible Russian strike alert.

That's according to Andriy Kovalenko , head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians had been preparing for strikes in the cold season – this is their tactic," Kovalenko admitted.

"They stocked up on missiles, prepared their and navy. Their bet is on and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, to deplete our air defense. These plans come as no surprise, we are aware of them and we have warned of them," said Kovalenko.

Putin's nuclear threats merely“rhetoric” - French Foreign Minister

In addition, according to the official, "the Russians have different types of missiles in their arsenal. And this is also a known fact."

"In terms of the information field, now they are also trying to sow panicky moods against the background of the shutdown of embassies," noted the CCD chief.

He added that "three years into the large-scale invasion, as well as now knowing about Russia having stocked on missiles and planning to attack Ukraine and its infrastructure, Ukrainians already understand the situation – you need to plan your time and prepare safe places for yourself in case of alert, calculate the route and time to reach those safe places."

Also, he added, it is important to follow official alerts, such as from the Air Force.

ready to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine with Trump, but on own terms - medi

"Regarding panic that they are trying to sow – I will clarify once again that Russia has been preparing for strikes and this is part of the war. Russia's plans are known to our Defense Forces. There is and will be an antidote," Kovalenko emphasized.

As reported, the embassies of Spain, Italy, and Greece in Ukraine are closed to visitors after the United States issued a warning about a possible major missile attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warned Americans in Ukraine it had received“specific” information on a possible major strike on November 20.