(MENAFN) The Russian of Emergencies has begun mass-producing "KUB-M" mobile shelters designed to safeguard individuals from various threats, both man-made and natural, including radiation and shock waves. Shaped like reinforced sea containers, these shelters offer protection from radiation, debris, fragments, and fires, and are specifically built for deployment in the harsh permafrost regions of northern Russia.



Each shelter can accommodate up to 54 people, with additional units available to increase capacity. This announcement comes during a particularly tense period, with the war in Ukraine intensifying.



The Biden administration recently authorized Ukraine to use long-range US missiles to strike targets within Russia, a decision that has drawn sharp condemnation from the Kremlin, warning that it could provoke direct US involvement in the conflict.



While the Russian Ministry of Emergencies has not formally linked the production of these shelters to any immediate crisis, the timing aligns with the rising geopolitical tensions. This move underscores Russia's readiness to address a wide range of potential threats, from military conflicts to natural disasters.

