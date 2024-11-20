Elderly Gazan Man Dies Of Malnutrition, Dehydration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- An elderly Palestinian man in northern Gaza succumbed to severe dehydration and malnutrition on Wednesday, according to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In a press statement, Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the hospital's General Manager, described the medical situation in Gaza as "catastrophic", saying that the hospital had admitted 17 children suffering from malnutrition, and 85 women and children were receiving minimal due to dire lack of medical resources. Of these cases, six are in critical condition.

Dr. Abu Safiya added that medical teams had responded to a distress call from a Palestinian family whose home was targeted, noting that some family members were killed, while others survived with varying degrees of injury.

He urged immediate international intervention to deliver medical aid, food supplies, including baby formula and therapeutic milk, and to address the escalating malnutrition crisis. He also called for fuel supplies to keep ambulances operational, as many have broken down due to resource shortages. (end)

