Rainawari Fire Victims To Receive Rs 2.3 Lakh Relief, Govt Promises Permanent Rehabilitation



“I assigned my cabinet colleague Satish Sharma ji, my advisor Nasir Aslam Wani – Sogami sb and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq sb to visit Abi Gurpora, where a devastating fire destroyed numerous homes and displaced 26 families,” Abdullah said in a post.

He said following the visit, immediate action was taken to ensure that the affected families received Rs 20,000 assistance in cash on Tuesday.

“Additionally, through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), each household will receive Rs 1.30 lakh, as well as tents, utensils, blankets and other essential items,” he said.

The chief minister said each family will receive Rs one lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, along with three months worth of ration, stoves and gas cylinders by this evening.

“MLA Tanvir Sadiq will also provide assistance from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support those affected. Together, we are committed to providing swift and comprehensive support to those in need during this challenging time,” he said.

Talking to reporters after his visit to the affected area, the advisor to chief minister said the houses have been completed gutted in the blaze and the government's effort will be to give a shelter to the victims before the onset of winter.

“There is already a policy for rehabilitation of Dal Lake dwellers. These families can be provided land as per norms at other places where they can build their houses,” he said.

