Hamas strongly condemns U.S. Treasury Department's decision to sanction several of its leaders

(MENAFN) Hamas has strongly condemned the U.S. Treasury Department's decision to sanction several of its leaders, accusing the U.S. of continuing its biased support for Israel and enabling its actions against Palestinians.



In its statement, Hamas described the U.S. move as confirmation of its "criminal" alignment with Israel's "fascist" occupation, and criticized the sanctions as being based on misleading and false claims. The movement emphasized that its leaders are dedicated to defending their people's right to resist occupation.



Hamas also pointed out that the U.S. has failed to sanction Israeli officials responsible for war crimes and atrocities in Gaza, while protecting Israeli perpetrators of violence. The group urged the U.S. to reconsider its stance, end its support for Israel, and recognize Palestinian rights, calling for accountability for Israel's ongoing violations.

