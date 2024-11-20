Three of four individuals involved in flare attack on Netanyahu’s house get identified by Hebrew media

(MENAFN) Three of the four individuals involved in the flare attack on Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea last Saturday have been identified by Hebrew media. The suspects are believed to be active anti-Netanyahu demonstrators. Investigations revealed that the incident was organized by a senior reserve officer who allegedly supplied the fireworks. After three days in custody, he was allowed to consult with his lawyer.



According to 13, the defendants—Ofer Doron (a reserve lieutenant colonel), Amir Sad, and Itay Yaffe—traveled to Caesarea to hold what they described as a "closing ceremony" for the anti-Netanyahu protests, believing the demonstrations were nearing an end. They stated they did not expect the prime minister to be present and had no intention of harming him. When leaving the area, they took an alternate route after noticing a police checkpoint. Authorities are also investigating whether their associates assisted them.



The three men face serious charges, including the unlawful use of fireworks, arson with intent to cause harm, and damage to property using explosives. Initially, the incident was considered a "terrorist act," and the Shin Bet prevented the suspects from meeting with their lawyer.



The flare attack has sparked widespread condemnation from across Israel's political spectrum. Opposition leader Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz both strongly condemned the act, with Gantz describing it as a dangerous escalation. Justice Minister Yariv Levin also condemned the attack, framing it as part of a broader wave of violence and lawlessness. Despite the severity of the incident, Netanyahu has not yet publicly commented on the attack.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108905978