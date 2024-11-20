Azerbaijan, Türkiye plan to enhance green energy collaboration

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan and Türkiye are set to enhance their cooperation in green energy, as announced by Azerbaijan’s minister, Parviz Shahbazov, during the UN climate change conference COP29 in Baku. Shahbazov highlighted several key initiatives, including the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Green Energy Pledge: Green Energy Zones and Corridors, and the Hydrogen Declaration, which Azerbaijan has presented at the conference. These initiatives reflect ongoing projects between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, with efforts already underway to strengthen their energy collaboration.



The minister emphasized the importance of increasing energy storage and improving electricity grid networks as vital components in the fight against climate change. He also pointed out the significance of establishing international standards and certifications for hydrogen energy, a critical aspect of future green energy development. These pledges align with Azerbaijan's goals to significantly expand its renewable energy capacity and double its energy efficiency, objectives initially set during the COP28 conference in Dubai the previous year.



Shahbazov noted that the partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in green energy is already among the strongest, with both countries working closely together on various energy projects. Looking forward, he affirmed that the cooperation between the two nations will deepen further as they continue to work toward achieving their ambitious energy goals.



The energy initiatives presented at COP29 are part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to promote sustainability and combat climate change through international collaboration. With Türkiye being a key partner in these efforts, the two countries are poised to play a leading role in advancing green energy solutions in the region.

