Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18th November 2024: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, introduces the iTero™ Design Suite to those practicing in the Middle East region, offering doctors an intuitive way to design for in-practice 3D printing of models, bite splints, and restorations, leveraging the power of exocad CAD/CAM software with simplified doctor and staff-friendly design applications.



The latest software innovation is designed to help doctors boost their practice efficiency and elevate patient experiences by shortening time to treatment through an intuitive way to design for in-practice 3D printing. The iTero Design Suite enhances the Align™ Digital Platform, which provides an innovative portfolio of customer-focused technologies that enable seamless end-to-end workflows for dental professionals.



“I'm excited to be working with the iTero Design Suite. I was looking for an in-practice design software that my team and I could use. The workflow is fast and efficient. We can easily design restorations, hard splints, models, and mockups to show patients the possibilities of cosmetic dentistry,” said Dr. Steven Glassman, a cosmetic dentist based in New York City and a speaker for Align Technology who participated in the early limited market release of the iTero Design Suite.



The latest software update coincides with the accessibility of the iTero Element™ 5D imaging system, now available to dental practitioners in the Middle East market in laptop configuration - offering mobility and flexibility for dental professionals.



Designed with portability in mind, this advanced wand-only setup enables practitioners to perform full arch scans anywhere—from small clinics to multi-room practices—without the need for a stationary setup. Equipped with vibrant color scanning and real-time imaging, the iTero Element™ 5D imaging system facilitates faster clinical evaluations and enhanced chairside consultations, allowing dentists to deliver superior patient care.

The iTero Element 5D imaging system provides doctors with powerful visualization capabilities, including the following:

• 3D impressions for restorative and orthodontic work

• Analysis instruments, such as the occlusal clearance tool

• iTero™ NIRI technology (Near Infra-Red Imaging) - aids in detection and monitoring of interproximal caries lesions above the gingiva without using harmful radiation1

• HD intraoral camera imagery

• iTero TimeLapse™ technology that enables comparison over time

• Invisalign® Outcome Simulator to help patients visualize how their teeth may look at the end of Invisalign® treatment

• Invisalign® Progress Assessment that provides an at-a-glance ability to see if Invisalign® treatment is tracking to plan



Additionally, seamless integration with labs via direct STL file exports ensures efficiency in restorative workflows, streamlining the process from scan to treatment plan.



“As we witness growing demand for cutting-edge solutions across the region, launching the iTero™ Design Suite and the iTero Element™ 5D imaging system in its laptop configuration in the Middle East underscores our dedication to empowering dental professionals with advanced digital technologies. By providing a seamless and efficient digital workflow that can now be delivered with ultimate portability, we are committed to enhancing both practice performance and patient care through innovative solutions,” said Angelo Maura, Sr. General Manager Middle East and Africa at Align Technology.



iTero™ Design Suite is now available throughout the Middle East, alongside the iTero Element 5D imaging system in laptop configuration.*



*Available across the Middle East in the UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.





