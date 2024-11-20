Digital and Human Transformation: Jordan’s Corporate Communication Renaissance in 2024 and Beyond

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) by Ibrahim Tadros – Managing Director of Asda’a BCW-Jordan

Since the dawn of its existence in Jordan, corporate communication has adopted traditional tactics such as press statements and conferences to engage responsibly with the and public. While these methods were undoubtedly effective back then, the rise of TV and marked a turning point. Corporate communication emerged as a fundamental tool for shaping reputation and fostering trust between companies and their audiences. The subsequent internet and social media boom ushered in another radical shift: real-time, direct engagement with the public through various platforms. This evolution triggered a deeper transformation in corporate communication tactics, something we see crystal-clear in 2024.

This year witnessed a true paradigm shift, far from merely continuing the digital transformation. The proliferation of data and its careful analysis have allowed for a more nuanced understanding of the public, not just as passive recipients of information, but as active participants in the communication process. This evolution has enabled businesses to gain granular insights into audience preferences and needs, empowering them to tailor their communication strategies with precision. By aligning messaging with content, context, and desired impact, companies are better equipped to meet their goals and shape a positive public image that reflects their broader objectives.

As the business environment, media, and consumer behavior evolve, the demand for hybrid strategies—those that balance traditional communication with dynamic digital tools—has surged. This hybrid approach is characterized by innovative content, focusing on multi-format digital assets that resonate with relevant audiences in a timely manner. Video snippets, podcasts, and blogs offer customized messages, while traditional methods remain effective for more in-depth discussions when deemed necessary.

Human-centered content has always been a cornerstone of corporate communication, especially in sustainability and social responsibility. These pillars have grown in prominence, becoming integral to corporate identities. Today, companies are increasingly focused on content that fosters engagement with community-centered issues, reflecting their commitment to social responsibility.

As decentralization reshapes the business landscape, impactful marketing has emerged as a primary thread of the corporate communication fabric. This has translated into the growing power of influencers—whether employees or content creators—who help forge stronger connections with the public through transparent and authentic narratives.

Asda’a BCW-Jordan has always been at the forefront of corporate communication in the Kingdom. As part of the MENACOM group, a regional and local leader in integrated marketing communications with a 30-year legacy, Asda’a BCW has always helped its clients navigate the complexities of modern communication. By blending analytical insights, digital tools, and traditional methods, the agency crafts strategies that foster effective communication that prioritizes humans—always mindful of the values of the communities it serves.

The success of its integrative approach is evident in the corporate communication strategies for its clients. The agency has developed and delivered numerous programs and campaigns, including dedicated sections on news portals sponsored by clients to cater to their specific industries, facilitating partnerships with local influencers specializing in client sectors, and introducing Newsflash, an innovative format that highlights the latest corporate headlines through bite-sized videos, keeping people informed in real-time. Additionally, the agency has introduced comprehensive social responsibility strategies with carefully designed pillars that align with client interests, promoting social impact, inclusion, and sustainability. These initiatives not only enhance client communication but also meet the needs of the community.

These examples are only a few of the tactics that highlight the ongoing evolution of corporate communication in Jordan, steering it towards smarter and more modern practices. The potential for further growth remains massive, provided there are effective frameworks and innovative strategies in place to foster sustainable relationships with audiences.

It is not a fleeting development; it is a renaissance, an opportunity to explore new models of effective communication and response. It enables the development of strategies that elevate the corporate and social performance, leveraging contemporary content with tailored messages for the right audiences at the right time. By harnessing the power of data, analytics, and technology, agencies specializing in corporate communication are expected to develop their digital capabilities. This allows them to craft innovative campaigns that balance between the digital and the human, strengthening the sustainable relationships with audiences and positioning corporate communication as a dynamic, influential tool in today’s fast-evolving landscape.





