NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Brown (12 million total follows), the acclaimed creator behind hundreds of viral recipes HealthyGirl Kitchen , is excited to announce the pre-sale release of her highly anticipated second cookbook, Life-Changing Salads:100 Plant-Based Salads and Dressings Beyond Your Wildest Greens. Published by Penguin Random House, Life-Changing Salads, will be available for pre-order starting November 19th on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Books A Million , and Bookshop . Danielle will be celebrating the launch with a series of virtual and in-person events, including live cooking demos and book signings across the country.

This new collection of recipes takes salads to a new level, offering a fresh, exciting approach to incorporating more plant-based goodness into daily life.

Building on the success of her first cookbook, and New York Times Bestseller, HealthyGirl Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes to Live Your Healthiest Life, Brown's latest work offers a deeper dive into the world of

her extremely viral HealthyGirl salad series-showcasing a variety of vibrant, flavor-packed dishes that are not only delicious but also transformative for your well-being. The book features 75 salad recipes and 25+ dressing recipes that are perfect for any meal of the day, from light lunches to hearty, filling dinner options.

"Many people have asked me whether my salad recipes are actually life-changing. They truly are," says Danielle Brown. "Not only do they support your digestion, heart health, hormone health and energy but they will change your perspective on what a salad can be. A salad doesn't need meat or cheese to be satiating, filling or delicious. This is going to be a cookbook that lives permanently on your kitchen counter."

With her signature approach to plant-based, accessible cooking, Brown focuses on creating salads that are not only nutrient-dense but also practical for everyday life. Each recipe is designed to be simple to prepare, packed with whole foods, and perfect for busy people looking to make a positive change in their eating habits. The cookbook features a variety of creative combinations,

with recipes covering everything from chopped salads, quinoa salads, orzo salads, seasonal salads, pasta salads, fruit salads, and more.

Danielle's longtime manager, Christina Brennan, President of the Digital Renegades, a division of CelebExperts, says, "Danielle is a community first creator who listens to her audience. She is one of a kind and has become the thought leader in the plant-based space. It has been an absolute privilege to watch this second launch come to life as Life-Changing Salads is a true reflection of her creativity, passion, and dedication to making plant-based cooking both approachable and exciting. I am so excited for the HealthyGirl community to get their hands on this cookbook and to watch the HealthyGirl community grow."

