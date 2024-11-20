XP Inc. Achieves Record Profits And Expands Market Presence In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) XP Inc., Brazil's leading platform, has reported exceptional results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's performance reflects its growing influence in the Brazilian financial sector.



XP's net reached R$1.187 billion ($208.2 million), marking a 9% increase from the previous year. This impressive growth stems from XP's strategic focus on retail revenue and operational efficiency.



The company's before taxes (EBT) also saw a 5% rise, totaling R$1.212 billion ($212.6 million). XP's EBT margin improved by 6 basis points, reaching 28.1%.



XP's gross revenue climbed to R$4.536 billion ($795.8 million), a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This aligns with the company's long-term projections.



XP aims for annual gross revenue between R$22.8 billion ($4 billion) and R$26.8 billion ($4.7 billion) by 2026. The retail segment emerged as a key driver of XP's success.







It generated revenue of R$3.494 billion ($612.9 million), showing a 10% year-over-year growth. Fixed income products led this surge with a remarkable 31% increase.

XP's Expanding Client Base and Strategic Growth Initiatives

XP's client base expanded to 4.659 million active users, a 6% rise from the previous year. The company's assets under custody grew by 12%, reaching R$1.213 trillion ($212.8 billion).



This growth underscores XP's ability to attract and retain investors. The company's operational efficiency improved significantly.



Total expenses decreased by 2% compared to the previous year, despite a 7% increase from the last quarter. XP 's efficiency ratio dropped to 35.5%, down from 37.3% a year ago.



XP's success extends beyond its core business. The company saw a 9% increase in its network of investment advisors, now totaling 18,400 professionals.



New business verticals, including insurance and credit cards, showed promising growth. In light of these strong results, XP announced substantial shareholder returns.



The company declared R$2 billion ($350.9 million) in dividends, equivalent to $0.65 per ordinary share traded on Nasdaq . Additionally, XP approved a new share repurchase program of up to R$1 billion ($175.4 million) over the next year.



These financial decisions reflect XP's commitment to creating value for its shareholders. The company's ability to maintain growth while expanding its service offerings positions it well in the evolving Brazilian financial landscape.



XP's performance demonstrates the potential of technology-driven financial services in Brazil. As the country's financial sector continues to evolve, XP stands at the forefront of innovation and market expansion.

