Magazine Luiza’S Credit Outlook Improves Amid Retail Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Magazine Luiza's credit outlook from negative to stable. This change reflects the company's gradual improvement in profitability and metrics.



The Brazilian retail giant, known as Magalu, has shown resilience in a tough economic climate. Magalu's "brAA-" national credit rating remains unchanged.



The company has reported profits for four consecutive quarters. This performance comes despite high interest rates and risks in Brazil's discretionary retail sector.



S&P analysts project Magalu's adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio will reach 4.5x by the end of 2024. They expect this ratio to decrease to 3.8x in 2025 and 3.3x in 2026.



These figures suggest a trend of reducing leverage over time. The retailer's third-quarter results for 2023 were particularly strong.







Magalu posted a net profit of R$70.2 million ($12.3 million), reversing a loss from the previous year. EBITDA increased by 47% year-over-year to R$717.6 million ($125.9 million).

Magalu's Growth and Challenges

Magalu's gross revenue rose 4.1% to R$34 billion ($5.96 billion). Net revenue reached R$9 billion ($1.58 billion). The company's EBITDA margin improved to 8%, up from 5.7% in the previous year.



The company's strategy focuses on digitalization and diversification. This approach has strengthened Magalu's online presence. Now, 70% of its Gross Merchandise Volume comes from online transactions.



Magalu has made over 20 acquisitions in the past four years. These moves have expanded its product range and increased service revenues. The company aims to create a business ecosystem less dependent on retail cycles.



CEO Frederico Trajano believes these acquisitions have been successful. He states that Magalu wouldn't have its current scale and resilience without them.



The company now boasts 36 million active customers and nearly half a billion monthly visits to its digital channels. Despite these positive developments, challenges remain.



Magalu 's stock price has declined over 50% year-to-date. It currently trades around R$9.25 ($1.62), with a market capitalization of R$6.8 billion ($1.19 billion).



S&P analysts note potential risks that could lead to a future downgrade. These include persistent unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, weakened liquidity, or difficulties in refinancing debt.



As Magalu approaches its tenth year under current management in 2025, it continues to evolve. The company is transforming from a traditional retailer into a digital platform.



In short, this shift aims to shield Magalu from economic cycles and reduce its dependence on Brazil's retail sector volatility.

