Hostel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Experiential Travel, Sustainability And The Rise Of Green Hostels

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hostel Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation Type (Dormitory Rooms, Private Rooms, Family Rooms), Guest Type, Booking Mode, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hostel market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The global market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for affordable accommodation options among travelers, particularly millennials and Gen Z. Hostels offer a unique blend of low-cost lodging and social interaction, positioning them as a preferred choice for budget-conscious travelers seeking cultural immersion.



A major growth driver for the market is the rise of experiential travel. Today's travelers prioritize authentic, local experiences over conventional and luxury tourism, leading to an increased preference for hostels that offer community-based activities, city tours, and collaborative spaces. Hostels are strategically leveraging this trend by enhancing their offerings with modern amenities such as high-speed internet, co-working spaces, and curated local events. The integration of these services has allowed hostels to appeal to a broader range of travelers, including digital nomads and solo adventurers, which has bolstered market growth.

Sustainability is another factor contributing to the expansion of the market. With growing awareness of environmental issues, many hostels have adopted eco-friendly practices, such as using renewable energy sources, reducing plastic usage, and supporting local economies. These initiatives align with the values of eco-conscious travelers, enhancing hostels' appeal in the global market. In particular, the rise of "green hostels" has gained momentum, with operators using sustainable design and offering eco-friendly experiences as part of their competitive differentiation.

In the second quarter of 2024, Europe's tourism industry continued its robust recovery, with foreign arrivals increasing by 6% and overnight stays rising by 7% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. These statistics were reported by the European Travel Commission (ETC). This resurgence reflects a renewed confidence in international travel, driven by eased travel restrictions, improved infrastructure, and growing demand for both leisure and business tourism. The upward trajectory in foreign arrivals and overnights underscores Europe's resilience as a premier global destination, benefiting from a well-developed hospitality sector and its diverse range of cultural and historical attractions.

This recovery is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth in Europe. As international travelers return, particularly younger tourists and backpackers seeking cost-effective accommodation options, hostels stand to benefit from this surge in demand. The affordability and communal atmosphere of hostels align well with the preferences of budget-conscious and experience-driven travelers, positioning them to capture a larger share of the growing tourism market.

Hostel Market Report Highlights



Based on accommodation type, the dormitory rooms emerged as the dominant segment, reflecting a substantial market share. This surge in demand can be attributed to various interrelated factors. Dormitory-style lodgings resonate particularly well with budget-conscious travelers, notably younger cohorts such as millennials and Generation Z, who prioritize cost-effectiveness in their travel experiences

Based on guest type, the backpackers and solo travelers segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 55.53% in 2023. The increasing interest in hostel accommodations among these travelers is primarily driven by the combination of economical pricing and a vibrant social atmosphere Based on booking mode, the marketplaces booking segment is anticipated to witness at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This shift toward marketplace bookings is fueled by the convenience, transparency, and expansive reach offered by these platforms. Renowned aggregators such as Hostelworld and provide users with a seamless experience, allowing them to effortlessly compare prices, amenities, and locations

