Health & Wellness Visionary And Grammy-Nominated Producer Frank Fitzpatrick Unveils SOUL VISION

SOUL VISION is a Star-Studded Celebration of the Healing Power of featuring Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, Ziggy Marley, and More.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the launch of SOUL VISION, a groundbreaking music and wellness initiative led by Frank Fitzpatrick, a Motown-born, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum composer and producer. This project celebrates the transformative healing power of music and the global impact of Fitzpatrick's work, bringing together iconic Soul artists and cutting-edge wellness practices.“The mission of SOUL VISION is to use the healing power of music to create a positive impact, while offering a cultural framework for groundbreaking breakthroughs at the forefront of health and wellness,” says Fitzpatrick, who is recognized as one of the leading authorities on the connection between music and human potential.With over four decades in the music and wellness industries, Fitzpatrick has emerged as a visionary, seamlessly blending his expertise in the creation and science of music with his deep commitment to improving the wellbeing of humanity. He served as Apple's first Music & Health Specialist and faculty for Singularity University's Exponential Medicine and has written and spoken extensively about the subject as a best-selling author, TED speaker, journalist, and philanthropic entrepreneur.In the words of Dr. Daniel Kraft, MD, Founder of NextMed Health and Chair of the XPrize Health Alliance,“Frank is boldly redefining the evolution of music as medicine.”SOUL VISION is a stunning 16-track album released by Amplified Media in partnership with Virgin Music Group. The project features several previously unreleased tracks and highlights Fitzpatrick's collaborations with legendary Neo-Soul and R&B artists, including Jill Scott, Van Hunt, Les Nubians, Brownstone, and Jazz (of Dru Hill).Other powerful tracks feature the voices of socially-conscious hip-hop and Soul artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Ziggy Marley, K'naan, Nneka, and Talib Kweli. The album provides the soundtrack for a diverse range of transformative experiences, from reconnecting to your soul's purpose with Jill Scott in the poignant track“Dreamin'”, to embracing the strength to“Express Yourself” with empowering messages from Ziggy Marley and Nneka. The album culminates in Anthony Hamilton's stirring anthem,“Soul Music,” a celebration of the unifying power of song and dance.“Through all of my work-in health, media, or technology,” continues Fitzpatrick“my soul's purpose remains the same: to help people find calm amidst chaos and thrive in the face of challenge. At the heart of that mission is one of the world's most powerful antidotes-music.”In an insightful new video series, Soul Vision: Behind the Beat, Fitzpatrick sits down with legendary music supervisor and KCRW disc jockey Garth Trinidad to discuss his mission, the creative process, and the profound impact of Soul music. You can watch their inspiring discussion "Welcome to Soul Vision" on Frank's Youtube channel. @frankfitzpatrick7348SOUL VISION aims to create positive change for the next generation as well, with proceeds from the album benefitting EarthTones, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering at-risk youth through the transformative healing power of music.SOUL VISION is now available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.To listen or learn more about SOUL VISION, visit .For more about Frank Fitzpatrick, visit .For details on EarthTones, visit .

