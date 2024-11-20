Lebanese Fine Jewelry Brand Lea K. Honours UAE National Day With An Exclusive Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) An exquisite tribute to the UAE's culture and heritage, crafted in 18-carat with timeless details



Dubai, UAE - XXth November 2024 - In celebration of the UAE National Day, Lea K., the renowned Lebanese fine jewelry brand, proudly presents a collection inspired by the unique heritage and natural beauty of the Emirates. Known for its sophisticated designs and symbolic storytelling, Lea K. captures the essence of the UAE through pieces that blend elegance and fine craftsmanship.

The exclusive collection's standout styles feature meticulously designed pieces in 18-carat gold, celebrating the UAE's national identity with motifs that resonate deeply within the region. These include pendants and earrings shaped like the UAE map, symbolising unity and national pride. Each piece serves as a cherished tribute, combining traditional elements with Lea K.'s distinctive modern touch.

These designs incorporate precious stones such as the mother of pearl, known for its mesmerising texture and colour, reflecting the region's natural allure. Additional designs feature motifs of palm trees and camels, a nod to the UAE's cultural symbols and scenic landscapes. These elements are gracefully set alongside the UAE map, bringing together elegance and a touch of local heritage.

The collection's versatility shines through in pieces like diamond-studded palm tree necklaces, crafted in a variety of colours, allowing wearers to express their personal style while celebrating the legacy of the Emirates. Whether worn as a symbol of national pride or as a timeless accessory, each piece embodies the spirit of the UAE with refinement and grace.

“Being based in Dubai for so many years, we wanted to create something special for UAE National Day, a collection that speaks to the Emirati community and celebrates the UAE's culture in a way that is both elegant and deeply symbolic,” says Lea Khalaf, founder and designer of Lea K.“These pieces invite people to carry a piece of the UAE's beauty and spirit with them, blending traditional motifs with everlasting design.”

The UAE National Day collection is available exclusively through Lea K.'s website and at the Lea K. showroom located in the Gold & Diamond Park, offering jewelry enthusiasts an opportunity to celebrate their connection to the UAE in a style that is both beautiful and meaningful.