Politics With Michelle Grattan: Special Minister Of State Don Farrell On Getting 'Big Money' Out Of Elections
Date
11/20/2024 3:12:24 AM
Author:
Michelle Grattan
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
The government says it will take“big money” out of election campaigns – or, more realistically, curb it – with its legislation imposing donation and spending caps and real-time disclosure.
But crossbenchers and other critics are up in arms, about the effect on small players and the fact the package is being rushed through parliament in a fortnight.
On this podcast we are talking with Special Minister of State Don Farrell about the bill and the criticisms.
Why the rush? Farrell argues people knew what was coming:
Farrell has introduced truth-in-advertising provisions but he won't push them this time, given a lack of bipartisan support. They will be a matter for another term:
Labor's changes have also been criticised for not disallowing certain groups and industries from donating, such as those associated with the gambling industry. Farrell says:
When asked if he intends to serve out the rest of his term as a senator (which isn't due to end until 2028) Farrell says
MENAFN20112024000199003603ID1108905099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.