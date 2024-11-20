Khaitan Public School's Vipra Dobriyal Shines At International Groovefest, Wins 1St Runner-Up In Bharatnatyam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, November 20, 2024: Khaitan Public School continues to set new standards of excellence on the international stage with the remarkable achievement of Vipra Dobriyal, a talented student of Class IXA. At the prestigious International Groovefest Competition held in Malaysia from November 18th-19th, 2024, Vipra won the *1st Runner-Up* award in the highly competitive *14+ Bharatanatyam* category, competing against 143 participants from across the globe, including countries such as Oman, Muscat, USA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.



The event saw a total of 453 competitors who showcased their skills in various dance categories across two rounds: the Finale and the Grand Finale. Vipra's extraordinary performance stood out in a tough field, with judges appreciating her grace, dedication, and technique. The distinguished panel of jurors included renowned figures such as Ms. Sudha Chandran, Devesh Mirchandani, Vrushali, and Medha Sampat, who lauded her remarkable skill and stage presence.



This award is another feather in the cap of Khaitan Public School, highlighting the institution's commitment to fostering artistic excellence and global recognition for its students. Vipra's achievement not only brings pride to her school but also demonstrates the global reach and impact of Indian classical dance forms.



Khaitan Public School, Noida, is renowned for its academic excellence and holistic approach to education, encouraging students to explore their talents in various fields, including performing arts. With a strong emphasis on extracurricular activities, the school continues to provide its students with opportunities to shine on international platforms.

