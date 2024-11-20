G20 Leaders Make Historic Commitment To Combat Human Trafficking Following Faith-Based Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G20 Social

Kevin Hyland speaking for IF20 at the G20 Social

Advocating for Human Trafficking Eradication

In a victory for anti-trafficking, the G20 Leaders' Declaration has committed to "eradicating forced labor, ending modern slavery and human trafficking."

- JoAnne Mufti, IF20 Communication SpecialistRIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant victory for anti-trafficking advocates, the G20 Leaders' Declaration has explicitly committed to "eradicating forced labor, ending modern slavery and human trafficking" following sustained advocacy from religious organizations at Brazil's inaugural G20 Social Summit.This milestone achievement began at the G20 Social Summit, where the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) delegation participated in multiple working groups reviewing and revising policy recommendations. Working in both international and Portuguese-language groups, the IF20 delegates successfully advocated for the inclusion of human trafficking and forced labor in the summit's final recommendations to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.The progression of this issue - from civil society advocacy to the G20 Leaders' Declaration - demonstrates the growing influence of religious voices in global policy discussions. Through the dedicated efforts of IF20 delegates, including Rodrigo Vitorino Sousa Alves of CEDIRE, anti-trafficking language first made it into the G20 Social Summit's recommendations. This language was then elevated to Article 31 of the G20 Leaders' Declaration, where it was approved by consensus of all G20 leaders.This marks the first time that human trafficking has received such prominent attention in a G20 Leaders' Declaration, representing a crucial step forward in global efforts to combat modern slavery. The achievement is particularly notable as it emerged from the first-ever G20 Social Summit, where civil society organizations were invited to contribute directly to G20 policy discussions."This is wonderful news. It is so encouraging that our work with the G20 has produced such an excellent result," said Fred Axelgard of the IF20 Human Trafficking Working Group. "We hope to make progress from here, in establishing an official G20 working group on Human Trafficking as we head into the new year and look towards G20 South Africa."The G20 Interfaith Forum delegation had proposed four key recommendations during the Social Summit:1.Including Human Trafficking and Forced Labor on the G20 agenda2.Establishing an official G20 working group on Human Trafficking3.Continuing the G20 Social Summit in future years4.Protecting rainforests with consideration for indigenous communitiesThe successful inclusion of anti-trafficking commitments in the Leaders' Declaration represents the achievement of the first goal and provides momentum for establishing a dedicated working group on the issue.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values.For more information, please visit

