Asia Bitumen, Base Oil And Lubricants (ABBL) 2025 Where Southeast Asia, China, India, And The Middle East Converge

Petrosil and Enmore Announce ABBL Bangkok 2025: Asia's Leading Bitumen, Base Oil and Lubricants Event

BANGKOK , THAILAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- leaders Petrosil and Enmore are proud to announce the 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil, and Lubricants (ABBL) and Exhibition, set to take place on April 24, 2025, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. This landmark event promises to bring together key stakeholders, experts, and decision-makers from across China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, solidifying Bangkok as the regional hub for bitumen, base oil, and lubricants.

Driving Growth in Asia and the Middle East

The bitumen, base oil, and lubricants markets in Asia and the Middle East are experiencing rapid growth, driven by surging infrastructure development, urbanization, and increasing demand for automotive and industrial lubricants. With countries in Southeast Asia, India and China investing heavily in infrastructure projects, and the Middle East solidifying its role as a global energy powerhouse, these markets are primed for expansion. ABBL 2025 offers a unique platform to explore these dynamic opportunities. As one of the world's fastest-growing regions for bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and wax markets, Asia, and particularly Southeast Asia, is poised for explosive growth. The ABBL Conference will connect key players from powerhouse countries like China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia with other vital markets in the region.

Confirmed Sponsors and Knowledge Partner

The ABBL 2025 event has already attracted a remarkable lineup of sponsors and exhibitors, underscoring its importance in the industry. Early confirmed sponsors include:

Hormozan Oil

Petro Sanat Hormozan

Ravan Shimi Hormozan

Bright Fortune

Romen Oil

Arta Marine Star

Radian Shipping

Alpon Fze

Petrozo Energy

Prominent Sales Corporation

We are also thrilled to announce Argus Media as our Knowledge Partner, further elevating the event's prestige and providing unparalleled market insights.

Distinguished Speakers Lineup

ABBL 2025 will feature an impressive roster of industry leaders and experts who will make presentations including:

Mr. Shailendra Gokhale, Managing Partner, Rosefield DAA International Consultancy LLP

Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS-TOTAL

Mr. Arvind Vijayvergia, Former Chief General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, and Independent Bitumen Market Expert

Mr. Tarique Kamal, CEO, Petrozo Energy

Mr. Ahmad Yousefi, Managing Director, Infinity Galaxy

Ms. Elahe Borghei, Commercial Manager, Black Castle Petro

Our partnership with Enmore represents a significant milestone in Petrosil's journey to expand into new markets and diversify our offerings. Together, we are committed to creating unparalleled platforms that connect industry leaders, drive innovation, and foster growth across the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and petrochemicals sectors throughout Asia and beyond," said Mr. Riaz Lawyer, Director of Petrosil Group.

Why Attend ABBL 2025?

Elite Industry Insights: Learn about key strategies, innovations, and trends shaping the future of Asia's booming bitumen, base oil, and lubricants markets.

Enhanced Networking Opportunities: The event's premium venue is designed to foster meaningful connections and deal-making opportunities.

Asia's Growth Gateway: Bangkok is the focal point for markets converging from China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Event Highlights

ABBL 2025 builds on the success of Petrosil's AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil events, introducing expanded exhibition spaces, private meeting rooms, and advanced networking tools. With a commitment to providing actionable insights and fostering trade partnerships, ABBL 2025 is set to redefine industry collaboration.

Join us at ABBL 2025 to explore opportunities, forge connections, and stay ahead in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

For sponsorship opportunities and registration details, please visit

Building on the momentum of past successes, Petrosil is also set to host the AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition in Mumbai on November 25, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Sahar. This event, strategically timed during India's peak business season, will bring together key stakeholders to explore emerging trends, foster meaningful partnerships, and drive deal-making opportunities in the region's thriving markets. With a strong lineup of sponsors and exhibitors, the AMEA event underscores the dynamic growth of the bitumen and base oil industries across Asia and the Middle East. For more information please visit

