Edtech Platform 'Euron' Launched To Revolutionize Affordable, Industry-Ready Tech Upskilling In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Nov 20, 2024: Euron, an innovative EdTech launched by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Sudhanshu Kumar, is set to transform tech education by offering a comprehensive, accessible, and affordable solution for upskilling. Euron presents a one-stop resource for across key fields such as Python, Generative AI, and Data Science, making it easier than ever for learners of all levels to gain industry-relevant skills. Positioned as the "Netflix of Education," Euron's mission is to democratize high-quality tech education, providing curated resources and real-world projects, all designed to meet the current demands of the tech industry.



Euron's platform supports learners through a broad range of offerings tailored to individual and corporate needs. Euron Plus offers a premium tier for advanced learners, while Euron Org caters specifically to institutions and organizations seeking tailored tech training resources. Additionally, Euron Bytes introduces a micro-learning experience, allowing learners to quickly master specific topics through brief, focused lessons. An essential component of Euron's support system is Euron Assist, a 24/7 AI-powered assistant that uses advanced language model technology to answer technical questions instantly, ensuring that learners always have access to the support they need. This ecosystem brings convenience, affordability, and flexibility to learning, empowering both individuals and organizations to develop critical tech skills.



"We are thrilled to launch Euron with a range of affordable, high-quality courses that equip learners with the skills they need for today's digital workforce. At Euron, we believe that education is a right, not a privilege, and our goal is to make quality learning experiences accessible to everyone, regardless of background or financial means," says Sudhanshu Kumar, founder of Euron.



Kumar's expertise in the EdTech landscape is well-established; as the founder of iNeuron, a successful EdTech venture that received funding from leading Indian publishing house S. Chand and was acquired by Physics Wallah in 2022, he brings a unique understanding of the industry's needs and a commitment to accessible education.



Built on strategic partnerships, Euron offers an attractive revenue-sharing model to those promoting its offerings, with partners receiving a 50% commission on referrals. This approach not only supports the platform's growth but also strengthens its commitment to accessible education by encouraging partners to join the mission of making tech education affordable on a global scale. "Through Euron, we're not only providing education but creating opportunities. We want our learners to feel empowered to succeed in an increasingly digital world and to thrive professionally, which is why affordability and quality are at the heart of our offerings," Kumar emphasized.



India's EdTech sector is on a trajectory of significant growth, currently valued at $7.5 billion and projected to reach $29 billion by 2030 . With over 100 million paid users and a 25.8% CAGR, the demand for accessible, high-quality learning solutions is skyrocketing. Euron's accessible model aligns seamlessly with this trend, making it an essential resource for learners in India and beyond as they prepare for an increasingly tech-driven landscape. By making quality education accessible, Euron aims to equip the next generation with the skills necessary for success and create pathways to success for learners from all walks of life.



About Euron



Euron is a Bengaluru-based EdTech platform dedicated to making high-quality tech education accessible and affordable for everyone. Offering courses in areas like Python, Generative AI, and Data Science, Euron provides industry-relevant, practical learning through curated resources, real-world projects, and 24/7 AI-driven support. Founded by Sudhanshu Kumar, Euron's mission is to empower learners of all backgrounds with the skills needed to thrive in today's digital world.

Company :-Teamwork Communication Group

User :- Shweta Tomar

Email :...