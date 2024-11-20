Explore Europe’s Best Autumn Fashion Trends: McArthurGlen Designer Outlets Gears Up for Black Friday

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As the autumn season unfolds, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets has once again positioned itself as the ultimate destination for GCC travelers seeking luxury shopping, seasonal style insights, and exclusive Black Friday discounts. With Europe’s largest collection of designer outlets, McArthurGlen invites GCC visitors to discover the latest trends across their portfolio in 8 countries, offering rich, exclusive, stylish finds for those looking to make the most of this fall season’s wardrobe.

Recently, renowned GCC influencers Deepti Chandak and Tamaraah Al Gabaani explored the McArthurGlen Designer Outlets portfolio, specifically visiting Noventa di Piave and Serravalle, where they provided insights on this season’s top trends. Each influencer noted the allure of the Italian outlets’ exclusive brand selection, luxury services, and sophisticated shopping ambiance, reinforcing McArthurGlen as the premier shopping experience for style-conscious travelers.

Deepti Chandak shared her experience at Designer Outlet Noventa di Piave: “The outlet offers a stunning mix of high-end designer brands and contemporary labels, popular in the GCC. With brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and Gucci, as well as lifestyle options like Diesel and Marni, the selection is fashion-forward yet timeless. The accessories by Furla and Versace – perfect for adding that touch of luxe to any outfit.” Deepti further praised Noventa di Piave’s luxury village setting, inspired by Venetian architecture, adding, “It’s a unique shopping experience that goes beyond just buying; it’s about enjoying fashion in a beautiful open-air setting that complements the high-end ambiance GCC shoppers look for.”

Similarly, Tamaraah Al Gabaani was impressed with Designer Outlet Serravalle’s array of coveted luxury brands, noting, “I’ve shopped in many outlets, but none offer the luxurious, seamless experience that Serravalle does. With top names like Prada, Saint Laurent, and Fendi all in one place, and with convenient VAT refund services, it’s incredibly appealing to GCC travelers who prioritize efficiency alongside indulgence. Serravalle’s VIP services, including personal shopping and a private lounge, elevate the shopping experience and make it ideal for those looking to immerse themselves in luxury. The authentic Italian culinary options in and around Serravalle add a special and authentic touch during shopping breaks and the overall trip.”

Deepti and Tamaraah highlighted a few key trends and must-have items that GCC travelers can expect this season across McArthurGlen outlets:

• Tailored Layering: Structured blazers, oversized trench coats, and belted wool coats define the seasons sophisticated layered look.

• Rich Leather Accessories: From bags to belts, luxurious leather accessories in deep tones are trending as versatile, timeless pieces.

• Opulent Evening Wear: For those looking to bring glamour to evening occasions, brands like Valentino and Versace provide iconic pieces with rich textures and intricate embroidery that are sure to make a statement.

• Bold Footwear: This autumn, statement footwear in vibrant colors and textured finishes, like velvet or leather, is a top choice for those wanting to make an impact.

With Black Friday approaching, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets are set to offer GCC shoppers exclusive deals on high-end brands, making it the perfect moment to explore their luxury offerings at their portfolio locations. Known for their extensive selection of designer brands at attractive pricing, McArthurGlen’s Black Friday event promises exclusive discounts, with additional promotions and VAT refund options for international travelers.

“This season is all about creating an unforgettable shopping journey for our GCC guests an with even greater value through our Black Friday offers,” said Sabina Piacenti, International Markets Manager of McArthurGlen Designer Outlets. “Our outlets across Europe, such as Serravalle and Noventa di Piave both in Italy, feature designer labels that speak to the unique preferences of our GCC clientele. From seasonal staples to luxury accessories that complete the perfect outfit, McArthurGlen’s Black Friday event is an unmissable opportunity to bring home the best of European fashion.”

This autumn, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets invite GCC shoppers to embrace Europe’s latest fashion trends and the thrill of an unparalleled luxury shopping experience, culminating in the exclusive Black Friday event that combines style and savings.

