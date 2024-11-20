Filmed in Qatar and Singapore, ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Season 2’ celebrates the confluence of two cultures, says Chatri Sityodtong

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; November 18, 2024: The second season of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition," filmed in Qatar and Singapore, is a celebration of the cultural similarities and differences of the Middle East and Far East, said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.



Marking the exclusive premiere of an episode from Season 2 at 2024 Ajyal, presented by the Doha Institute, Sityodtong described the show as the toughest reality competition show, which aims to unleash the ‘unbreakable warrior spirit’ in the contestants.



Drawing only 10 participants from across the world, the show is co-produced by Media City Qatar and will premiere on beIN’s TOD on November 20. The candidates compete for a US$250,000 job offer to work under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.



Special guest CEOs from leading companies serve as Guest Advisors, including Ooredoo Group CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo and Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi. Representing a significant milestone in Qatar's emerging role in global entertainment production, the show was filmed across numerous Qatar landmarks, including Katara Hospitality's Raffles Hotel, Souq Waqif, and Zekreet.



"We wanted to showcase the contrast and similarities between Asia and the Middle East," Sityodtong said. "Our candidates came from all over the world - from America, from Asia, and beyond. We really enjoyed this kind of globalisation of storytelling to inspire humanity."



The show's global perspective is significant for the region, said Sityodtong. "ONE Championship" is one of the world's largest sports media properties. We compete against NBA, F1, and Champions League in terms of viewership according to Nielsen. The Middle East and North Africa are very important markets for us, and you'll see us grow significantly in the region with different types of content."



“When MGM and ONE Championship began discussions, we thought it was a great opportunity to put two big brands together," Sityodtong explained. "We wanted to create a young, cool version of The Apprentice, and with this version, we've created what is the world's toughest competition in history."



He said the show stands out for its unique combination of business and physical challenges. "Our candidates don't just face business-related projects. They have to test themselves physically - everything from running in the desert to jumping off a 100-ft bridge.



“You have to be tremendously fit and more important you have to have an unbreakable warrior spirit to overcome fears, doubts, and insecurities to succeed – which indeed mirrors what life is all about. The journeys of the contestants will inspire all.”



"This season is truly different," added Dom Lau, Task Captain. “I was amazed seeing the eclectic mix between the cultural heritage of Doha and the futuristic elements of its structures and skyscrapers," Sityodtong shares. "To see the tapestry build up between old and new was wonderful."



Sityodtong said the show will have broader implications for regional content creation: "Today, we're seeing around the world a big push for content from different places; in the past, all the content came from the West. Now you're seeing content rising from Asia and everywhere, so I believe the MENA region has a big opportunity."



The show promises to deliver more than just entertainment, concluded Sityodtong. "Fans are going to love it - it has beautiful storytelling. It is about everyday people like you and me chasing their dreams. There are so many exciting moments - drama, love, anger, hatred, happiness - with all the human emotions as they chase the same dream. It's an analogy for life."







