Scintil Photonics names Matt Crowley as CEO, founder Sylvie Menezo will continue heading technology developments and customer partnerships

(MENAFNEditorial) Crowley strengthens US presence, positioning company for accelerated growth in AI and advanced computing markets

Menezo‘s sustained visionary leadership will drive product innovation

Grenoble, France, November 19, 2024 — Scintil Photonics, a pioneer in advanced photonic integrated circuits, today announces the appointment of Matt Crowley as chief executive officer and the establishment of a US subsidiary to support its expanding customer base in datacenters, machine learning and AI.

Crowley joins Scintil following his recent role as senior director business development at Qualcomm, where he arrived after successfully leading Vesper Technologies, a MEMS technology company, through its acquisition by Qualcomm. As chief technology officer, Scintil founder Sylvie Menezo will continue advancing the company's innovative product portfolio and customer partnerships and also serve as managing director.

This evolution in strategic leadership and US presence come as Scintil's groundbreaking LEAF LightTM product gains traction in AI computing applications. LEAF LightTM serves as a critical remote light source for GPU interconnects in AI datacenters. This is the first lightsource of its kind able to provide a single chip solution with high power output, high efficiency, small form factor and tightly controlled channel spacing required for extremely high data rate DWDM (Dense Wavelength-Division Multiplexing) communications, also specified by the CW-WDM Multi Source Agreement.

"Scintil has established itself as a leader in photonic integrated circuits and I'm honored to join Sylvie in leading the company into its next chapter," said Crowley. "Having recently led Vesper Technologies to high-volume shipments and through its successful acquisition, I understand the immense potential of breakthrough technologies in rapidly evolving markets. Our LEAF Light product demonstrates our ability to deliver transformative solutions for AI datacenters and advanced computing applications. Our US presence strengthens our ability to serve customers and accelerate market adoption of our technology. I look forward to partnering with Sylvie and the entire team to build on Scintil's impressive foundation."

"Having founded and grown Scintil, I am delighted to have Matt join us as CEO. As we expand our business globally, it is essential to have a presence in the United States, in which we will benefit from Matt's highly relevant business experience. I will continue to advance our innovative technology roadmap, develop our talented team and strengthen our rich partnerships. Close collaboration with our industry leading customers has always been the driving force behind our innovation and fuels our drive to succeed. I am happy to see the huge appeal our flagship product, LEAF Light, is receiving from the industry,” said Menezo, Scintil managing director and CTO. “Our proprietary Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics (SHIPTM) circuit technology, fabricated by Tower Semiconductor and leveraging its high-volume standard Si Photonics, can offer much more in the very near and longer-term future.”

Created in 2018, Scintil and its team of 30 now comprises a US subsidiary, in addition to the two sites located in France (headquarters) and Canada. This new US footprint reinforces the company’s capabilities to address local needs as well as serve customers, globally.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted to welcome Matt Crowley as Scintil's new CEO," said Pascal Langlois, co-founder and chairman of the board. "Matt's extensive industry experience and proven ability to scale up high-tech companies make him the ideal leader to partner with Sylvie as we enter our next growth phase. Our new US presence demonstrates our commitment to supporting our expanding North American customer base.”





MENAFN20112024000070016124ID1108904722