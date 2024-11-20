Oman Sail and SeaOman celebrate Purple Tuesday to empower Persons with Disabilities and ensure access to the sea for all

(MENAFN- Oman Sail L.L.C) 19 November 2024, Muscat – Oman Sail, together with SeaOman, joined organisations worldwide on the 12th of November 2024 to proudly celebrate Purple Tuesday, the annual social movement to promote accessibility and inclusivity, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the customer experience for Persons with Disabilities and their families.

As part of Purple Tuesday celebrations, SeaOman organised a snorkelling trip to the Daymaniyat Islands, inviting a group of people with disabilities to enjoy Oman’s beautiful waters and provide feedback on their experience during a roundtable event. The valuable insight from participants will guide ongoing service improvements to ensure SeaOman continues to offer a fully inclusive range of services.

Khamis Mohammed Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Director of Commercial, commented, “Joining the Purple Tuesday movement is an impactful step in Oman Sail and SeaOman’s mission to create meaningful, accessible connections with the sea for everyone. We are celebrating accessibility and ensuring that all individuals can enjoy Oman’s beautiful natural environment, all of which aligns seamlessly with Oman Sail’s ongoing mission to provide inclusive, accessible water experiences that allow everyone to explore Oman’s maritime heritage.”

Oman Sail and SeaOman’s commitment to the Purple Tuesday initiative includes actions focused on fostering accessibility. This involves promoting sailing and water activities as accessible for all, ensuring inclusive marketing across social media, printed materials, and other communications. Regular feedback sessions and surveys are also conducted to better understand and address the needs of disabled customers, while disability awareness training sessions are planned to improve staff understanding and service quality.

Oman Sail’s dedication to inclusion is evident in its SailFree programme, launched in 2019, a pioneering para-sailing initiative in the GCC, developed with sponsor bp Oman and the Oman Paralympic Committee. Since its inception, the programme has introduced over 100 individuals with disabilities to the sport of sailing, and the SailFree team has proudly represented the nation in several international regattas.

For more information about SeaOman’s diving courses and adventures, or to learn more about the recent achievements, please visit





MENAFN20112024003663002993ID1108904719