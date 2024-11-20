Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General, on World Children’s Day 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) November 19, 2024 - World Children's Day is a significant occasion dedicated to advancing the well-being of children globally, upholding their right to a dignified family life, and protecting them from all forms of violence and discrimination. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), we take pride in being a remarkable global model, ensuring the safety and welfare of children through robust legislative frameworks that support their healthy and secure development.

Today we reaffirm our resolve to enhance the lives of children and create a future where they feel secure and supported. This is a future that promises quality education, fostering a generation of creative thinkers who will drive their nation’s growth and development. It is our shared responsibility to nurture the skills and character of future generations, equipping them to lead with resilience, accountability, and steadfast loyalty to their nation.



On this special occasion, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), reiterate our commitment to implementing our wise leadership’s directives to enhance child care and ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children— who represent the hope for tomorrow and the future leaders of a sustainable and pioneering UAE.







